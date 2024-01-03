en English
Arts & Entertainment

Muireann Bradley: From Donegal to the Grand Stage of Jools Holland’s Hootenanny

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:27 am EST
Muireann Bradley: From Donegal to the Grand Stage of Jools Holland’s Hootenanny

On the brink of a new year, the world had its eyes on the annual New Year’s Eve program, Jools Holland’s Hootenanny on BBC2. Among the music luminaries stood a fresh face, a 17-year-old blues singer and guitarist from Ballybofey, Donegal. Her name is Muireann Bradley, and her debut on television was nothing short of spectacular.

Night of Standing Ovations and Shared Stages

As the night unfurled, Muireann delivered a spellbinding performance of ‘Candyman’ by Rev Gary Davis, which was met with a standing ovation from the captivated audience. The young talent’s moment of glory didn’t end there. During the show’s finale, she found herself sharing the stage with music icon Rod Stewart and other stars. In a magnanimous gesture, Stewart offered Muireann his microphone for the song ‘Enjoy Yourself (It’s Later Than You Think)’ – a moment that will be etched in her memory forever.

Behind the Scenes

Reflecting on her experience, Muireann expressed her delight and gratitude for the opportunity to rub shoulders with music industry legends during the event. Much to her excitement, the appearance was coordinated between her record label and the production team for Jools Holland’s show. Despite the magnitude of the event and pressure, she kept her nerves at bay and delivered an unforgettable performance.

Folk Blues and a Promising Future

Muireann recently released her debut album titled ‘I Kept These Old Blues’, affirming her musical style as ‘folk blues’. She credits her father for sparking her interest in the genre. With the spotlight now shining brightly on her, Muireann is excited to see where her musical journey will take her next. Her story is a testament to the fact that talent, when nurtured and given the right platform, can create ripples that resonate far and wide.

Arts & Entertainment Ireland Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

