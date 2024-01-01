Muireann Bradley: A Rising Star at Jools Holland’s Hootenanny

In a star-studded night filled with celebrated artists such as Rod Stewart, The Sugarbabes, and Ruby Turner, a 17-year-old singer-songwriter from Ballybofey, Muireann Bradley, emerged as the showstopper at Jools Holland’s New Year’s Eve Hootenanny. Dressed in a black top and sequin trousers, the young Donegal star’s talent outshined, earning the only standing ovation of the night.

A Breakout Performance

Delivering a pitch-perfect rendition of Rev. Gary Davis’s Candyman, Muireann left an indelible mark on the world of folk music. Her throwback singing voice, reminiscent of an era gone by, coupled with her youthful charm, mesmerized the audience, and the host, Jools Holland himself. This annual event, renowned for catapulting musicians’ careers, was broadcast on BBC Two and available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

More Than Just Music

Yet, it’s not just music where Muireann excels. An accomplished athlete, she has reached two Irish finals in boxing and is also skilled in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Her multifaceted talent was widely praised on social media, painting a picture of a young woman with a bright future ahead.

Looking Ahead

With an average of around 2 million viewers tuning in for Jools Holland’s Hootenanny, Muireann has showcased her talents to a massive audience. Signed to the American record label Tompkins Square, she recently released her debut album ‘I Kept These Old Blues’, drawing inspiration from her father’s old tunes and the sounds of the Appalachians. As 2024 dawns, Muireann Bradley’s remarkable performance at the Hootenanny hints at a breakout year for this young star.