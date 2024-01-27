Muhlach Family United for Showbiz Return and Debut

The Muhlach family, a household name in the Philippines, has united for a television project, marking a significant return to the small screen for Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales, and a debut for their son, Andres. This venture, a sitcom, will be aired on TV5, under the banner of Viva Artists Agency.

Mobilizing the Muhlach Clan

Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales, both established actors in the industry, were last seen together in the '90s sitcom 'Oki Doki Doc.' Their latest endeavor will bring them back into the limelight, but this time, they will be flanked by their twins, Andres and Atasha. While Atasha made her television debut last year as a host on the noontime show 'E.A.T.,' this will be the first foray into showbiz for Andres, making this a monumental moment for the entire family.

Sealing the Deal with Viva and TV5

The public announcement of this new venture followed a contract signing event with Viva Artists Agency, attended by prominent figures such as Manny V. Pangilinan and Vic del Rosario. Executives from the MVP Group of Companies and Viva Communications were also present, signaling a strong backing for the sitcom.

Awaiting Details and Anticipating Success

Exact details about the show's storyline and release date are yet to be unveiled, leaving fans and critics in suspense. However, the prospect of seeing the entire Muhlach family perform together promises an exciting and fresh dynamic. With their collective talent and the strong backing of Viva Artists Agency and TV5, the show is anticipated to make a significant splash in the Philippine television landscape.