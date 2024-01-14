MT’s Absence and Mohanlal’s Acting Chronicles: Highlights from the Prof M K Sanoo Award Ceremony

In the recently held Prof M K Sanoo award ceremony in Kochi, a significant event unfolded in the absence of an eminent attendee, the iconic writer M T Vasudevan Nair, fondly known as MT. Owing to ill health, he could not grace the occasion, turning the spotlight towards his representative who accepted the award on his behalf.

Actor Mohanlal, the Unseen Presenter

Interestingly, the event had initially roped in renowned actor Mohanlal to present the award to MT. However, the unforeseen circumstances led to a change in the ceremony’s proceedings, with the organizers informed well in advance about MT’s inability to attend.

MT’s Absence Amplifies His Message

MT’s absence did little to mute his influence on the event. The acclaimed author had previously stirred the literary world with his written speech at a Kozhikode literary event, where he cautioned about the dangers of political tyranny. This critique was seen as a reflection on the current socio-political scenario in Kerala, notably in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Unveiling ‘Mohanlal – Abhinaya Kalayude Ithihasam’

The award ceremony also marked the launch of a book that chronicles the history of Mohanlal’s acting career, titled ‘Mohanlal – Abhinaya Kalayude Ithihasam’. Authored by Prof M K Sanoo, the book was unveiled by director Sathyan Anthikad, who handed the first copy to music composer M Jayachandran, adding another layer of interest to the event.

Despite the unforeseen shift in proceedings, the Prof M K Sanoo award ceremony was a testimony to the resilience of Kerala’s literary and cinematic community. The spirit of the event underscored the enduring relevance of figures like MT and Mohanlal, proving that their influence extends beyond their physical presence.