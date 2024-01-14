en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

MT’s Absence and Mohanlal’s Acting Chronicles: Highlights from the Prof M K Sanoo Award Ceremony

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:25 pm EST
MT’s Absence and Mohanlal’s Acting Chronicles: Highlights from the Prof M K Sanoo Award Ceremony

In the recently held Prof M K Sanoo award ceremony in Kochi, a significant event unfolded in the absence of an eminent attendee, the iconic writer M T Vasudevan Nair, fondly known as MT. Owing to ill health, he could not grace the occasion, turning the spotlight towards his representative who accepted the award on his behalf.

Actor Mohanlal, the Unseen Presenter

Interestingly, the event had initially roped in renowned actor Mohanlal to present the award to MT. However, the unforeseen circumstances led to a change in the ceremony’s proceedings, with the organizers informed well in advance about MT’s inability to attend.

MT’s Absence Amplifies His Message

MT’s absence did little to mute his influence on the event. The acclaimed author had previously stirred the literary world with his written speech at a Kozhikode literary event, where he cautioned about the dangers of political tyranny. This critique was seen as a reflection on the current socio-political scenario in Kerala, notably in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Unveiling ‘Mohanlal – Abhinaya Kalayude Ithihasam’

The award ceremony also marked the launch of a book that chronicles the history of Mohanlal’s acting career, titled ‘Mohanlal – Abhinaya Kalayude Ithihasam’. Authored by Prof M K Sanoo, the book was unveiled by director Sathyan Anthikad, who handed the first copy to music composer M Jayachandran, adding another layer of interest to the event.

Despite the unforeseen shift in proceedings, the Prof M K Sanoo award ceremony was a testimony to the resilience of Kerala’s literary and cinematic community. The spirit of the event underscored the enduring relevance of figures like MT and Mohanlal, proving that their influence extends beyond their physical presence.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Fredo Bang Unveils Celebrity Crushes, Shares Disappointment with OnlyFans Content
In a recent interview with VladTV, rapper Fredo Bang candidly revealed his celebrity crushes, naming Billie Eilish, Rubi Rose, and Coi Leray as his favorites. The conversation took an interesting turn as Fredo expressed his disappointment with Rubi Rose’s content on her OnlyFans page, an aspect he had evidently subscribed to multiple times with the
Fredo Bang Unveils Celebrity Crushes, Shares Disappointment with OnlyFans Content
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Collection: Intimacy and Individuality
6 mins ago
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Collection: Intimacy and Individuality
Legal Battle Brews in Entertainment Industry: Director Rajasimha Accused of Defamation
7 mins ago
Legal Battle Brews in Entertainment Industry: Director Rajasimha Accused of Defamation
Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol Collaborate for 'Lahore, 1947'
3 mins ago
Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol Collaborate for 'Lahore, 1947'
Yume Japanese Gardens Ushers in the New Year with Traditional Festival
3 mins ago
Yume Japanese Gardens Ushers in the New Year with Traditional Festival
Nicolaysen Art Museum Unveils Four New Exhibits: A Celebration of Artistic Diversity and Talent
4 mins ago
Nicolaysen Art Museum Unveils Four New Exhibits: A Celebration of Artistic Diversity and Talent
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Iowa Caucus Poll: Trump Leads, Haley Surges, DeSantis Falls Behind
15 seconds
2024 Iowa Caucus Poll: Trump Leads, Haley Surges, DeSantis Falls Behind
Australian Open 2024: A Stage for Champions and Rising Stars
16 seconds
Australian Open 2024: A Stage for Champions and Rising Stars
Phil Hawes' Future Uncertain After First-Round Knockout Loss to Brunno Ferreira at UFC Vegas 84
2 mins
Phil Hawes' Future Uncertain After First-Round Knockout Loss to Brunno Ferreira at UFC Vegas 84
High School Girls' Basketball: Thrilling Outcomes, Unforeseen Disruptions, and Local News Snippets
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: Thrilling Outcomes, Unforeseen Disruptions, and Local News Snippets
Louth Triumphs over Westmeath: A Promising Start for Ger Brennan's Era
2 mins
Louth Triumphs over Westmeath: A Promising Start for Ger Brennan's Era
Nigerian Cleric in USA Urges President Bola Tinubu to Foster National Unity
3 mins
Nigerian Cleric in USA Urges President Bola Tinubu to Foster National Unity
Michigan's Promising College Football Player Enters NFL Draft
3 mins
Michigan's Promising College Football Player Enters NFL Draft
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
3 mins
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler
3 mins
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app