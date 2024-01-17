MTN Best of the Streets: Top 10 Finalists Set for Epic Showdown

The MTN Best of the Streets competition, a talent search for Nigeria's most promising musical artists, has reached its critical juncture. The top 10 finalists have been chosen, setting the stage for a fierce showdown for the grand prize of 50 million naira.

Unearthing Musical Diamonds

In what can be seen as an exhaustive quest, the competition started in December, scouring Nigeria's grassroots communities for hidden musical talents. From this rigorous search, ten determined souls emerged, ready to prove their worth on a global platform. The finalists include Fazzie Lee, Kokoboy, Pablo, Lil Qhuid, Flare, Lord Yung Zee, Joy Indiana, and Special King. Now, these gifted artists are preparing to flex their musical muscles, with only half of them advancing to the grand finale.

The Grand Prize Beckons

The stakes are high as the winner will not only receive a whopping 50 million naira but also a car, a music video opportunity, and an EP deal. The grand finale is scheduled to take place at Agege Stadium on February 10th. Fans have the power to influence the outcome of this competition by voting for their favorite contestant via dialing *463.

The Role of Collaboration

CREAM Platform, a significant player in the discovery of these performers, has played a pivotal role in the competition. The competition has also been bolstered by collaborations with MTN Nigeria, Parallex Bank, Mikano Motors, and Create Music. This collective effort underlines the competition's commitment to promoting emerging talent within the Nigerian music industry and providing them with a global platform.