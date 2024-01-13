en English
Arts & Entertainment

MSNBC Launches ‘The Weekend’ with Co-hosts Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele, and Alicia Menendez

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
MSNBC Launches ‘The Weekend’ with Co-hosts Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele, and Alicia Menendez

MSNBC is set to premiere a new weekend morning show, ‘The Weekend,’ co-hosted by Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele, and Alicia Menendez. The show, scheduled to air from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, aims to frame the weekend’s political discourse with its diverse host panel.

‘The Weekend’: A Melting Pot of Perspectives

Symone Sanders Townsend, a former senior adviser to Vice President Harris, is one of the three hosts. Michael Steele, the former chair of the Republican National Committee and a vocal critic of former President Trump, will bring a contrasting perspective. Alicia Menendez, the host of ‘American Voices’ on MSNBC and the ‘Latina to Latina’ podcast, completes the trio with her unique viewpoint.

Although the hosts have different political leanings, ‘The Weekend’ aims to foster civil discourse without resorting to ‘Crossfire’ style confrontations. The show will cover world events, breaking news, and will provide insightful analysis and interviews with journalists.

Politics Takes Centre Stage

The debut of ‘The Weekend’ comes just ahead of the Iowa caucuses, indicating a significant focus on politics. Steele, representing Republicans who still value the party’s original ideals, aims to address the frustration with the party’s current state. Sanders Townsend will focus on the upcoming election and its implications for American democracy, discussing factors like Biden’s campaign messaging, Trump’s primary strategy, the support of Black women, and anti-Trump Republicans’ reactions.

Personal Takes on the Early Weekend Schedule

On a lighter note, the hosts shared their personal take on the early weekend schedule. Sanders Townsend humorously mentioned looking forward to enjoying mimosas post-show, while Steele, echoing the sentiments of many, mentioned his household responsibilities. Menendez, as a mother, shared how her perception of weekends has evolved.

‘The Weekend’ represents MSNBC’s effort to bring together diverse viewpoints and to foster informed political conversations for its weekend viewers. With its all-star host panel, the show aims to set a new standard for weekend political shows.

Arts & Entertainment Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

