M+’s ‘Shanshui: Echoes and Signals’ Exhibition: A Modern Take on Traditional East Asian Art

Immerse yourself in the tranquility of serene landscapes, where mountains meet water, where reality intertwines with imagination, and the present resonates with echoes of history. M+’s forthcoming exhibition, ‘Shanshui: Echoes and Signals’, is set to provide a contemporary reinterpretation of the traditional East Asian art style known as shanshui, meaning ‘mountain and water’. This style is emblematic of Chinese painting and usually depicts serene landscapes with cliffs and rivers, evoking a sense of being caught between reality and imagination, the present moment and the echoes of history.

Unveiling the Artistic Spectacle

The exhibition opens its doors on February 3, 2024, at the museum’s South Galleries and is scheduled to run for two years, featuring a dynamic rotation of artworks. It will showcase the works of various artists across generations who have innovatively reimagined shanshui through different mediums, including sculpture, video, sound, design, architecture, and ink painting.

Highlighting the Masterpieces

Noteworthy pieces include an LED installation by Tatsuo Miyajima, video installations by Liu Chuang, Amar Kanwar, and Nguyen Trinh Thi, and a sculpture garden with Isamu Noguchi’s steel sculptures along with a sound installation by Vivian Wang. The exhibition not only celebrates the traditional art form but also bridges it with contemporary practices, offering a fresh perspective on an ancient style.

Inviting Art Aficionados

Visitors can access ‘Shanshui: Echoes and Signals’ with a General Admission ticket to M+, which also includes entry to other exhibits, such as the M+ Sigg collection. A Special Exhibition ticket provides additional access to the currently featured works of Song Huai Kuei until April 14, 2024. Step into M+’s West Kowloon Cultural District and embark on an enlightening journey of artistic exploration and cultural enrichment.