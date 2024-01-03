Ms. Marvel’s Powers and Heritage Stir Confusion and Controversy

Marvel Studios’ upcoming film ‘The Marvels’ has sparked a wave of confusion among fans over a continuity error related to the character Ms. Marvel, played by Iman Vellani. The movie labels the character as an ‘Inhuman’ and a ‘polymorph’, contradicting the depiction of her as a mutant in her self-titled Disney Plus series.

A Mutant or Inhuman?

In the original comic book version, Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, was intended to be a mutant. However, due to rights issues, she was portrayed as an Inhuman. The recent acquisition of X-Men characters by Marvel Studios, following Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox, has officially established Ms. Marvel as a mutant within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Shift in Powers

This shift in her character classification has also led to changes in her powers. The series introduces her new hard light abilities, a significant deviation from her original comic book abilities where she could shapeshift and extend her limbs.

The Marvels’ Storyline

‘The Marvels’ features a trio of powerhouses: Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan, who collaborate to thwart the antagonist Dar-Benn. Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film is slated for release on November 10, 2023.

It is worth noting that fans’ concerns over the continuity error come amid rumors of the death of Kamala Khan in the comic series. The character’s supposed demise, particularly during Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) month, has stirred controversy on social media. However, Marvel Comics has announced that Kamala Khan’s legacy will continue in a special one-shot titled ‘Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel’, which will serve as a crucial chapter in the Marvel mythos and honor the character’s impact on all of Marvel’s heroes.