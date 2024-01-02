en English
Arts & Entertainment

Mrunal Thakur: From a Cherubic Face to a Versatile Actress

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 am EST
Mrunal Thakur: From a Cherubic Face to a Versatile Actress

A snapshot from the past has taken social media by storm, featuring the cherubic face of a young Mrunal Thakur. The actress, known for her performances alongside esteemed actors such as Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, and Dulquer Salman, is barely recognizable in this childhood photograph, her chubby cheeks and a cute ponytail being the only familiar traits.

From Television to Silver Screen

Mrunal Thakur’s journey in the entertainment industry began with the television show Kumkum Bhagya, which ran successfully from 2014 to 2016. This was her stepping stone into the world of acting, where she honed her skills and prepared for bigger ventures.

Her first foray into film was with the Indo-American movie ‘Love Sonia’ in 2018. This marked the beginning of her transition from the small screen to the big screen, opening up new avenues for the actress.

Stepping into Bollywood and Beyond

Mrunal made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Super 30’ in 2019, starring alongside Hrithik Roshan. The movie was a box office hit, further solidifying her position in the industry.

Not limiting herself to Bollywood, she also ventured into the Telugu film industry with the movie ‘Sita Ramam’. Cast as the lead actress opposite Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Thakur proved her versatility and ability to adapt to different film industries and cultures.

Upcoming Projects

Mrunal Thakur is all set to appear in her next film, ‘Hi Nanna’, opposite actor Nani. The film is scheduled for release on December 7, marking another promising venture for the talented actress.

From a childhood photograph to a successful actress, Mrunal Thakur’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring. Her versatility and dedication to her craft have led her to work with some of the biggest names in the industry, and it seems there is much more to come from this talented actress.

Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

