Movies Fantasy League: Box Office Showdown and the Race to the Oscars

The Movies Fantasy League (MFL) has closed its drafting window for the season, and the race to the Oscars is heating up. With the box office results of the past two weeks setting the stage, many films are vying for the spotlight. The film ‘Wonka’, starring Timothee Chalamet, has reclaimed its throne at the box office, surpassing major releases such as ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ and ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’.

Box Office Winners and Losers

Despite the success of ‘Wonka’, some films like ‘Aquaman’ are performing below expectations when compared to similar blockbusters. Conversely, ‘Migration’, an animated feature by Illumination, is enjoying significant success. Warner Bros’ ‘Wonka’ has earned 22.6 million over the weekend, driving its total to over 133 million in its first 17 days. In comparison, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ added 20 million to its total post-Christmas, achieving a pre-New Year’s Day total of approximately 76.6 million.

Rising Stars

‘The Color Purple’, Warner Bros’ musical version, made a noteworthy splash with the second-best Christmas Day opening of all time, raking in 18.1 million. Smaller films like ‘The Iron Claw’ and ‘American Fiction’ have also been highlighted for their indie box office performance. ‘Salaar’, starring Prabhas, continues its triumph at the box office, generating a net revenue of $44 million within the first twelve days of its premiere, securing the seventh position among the top-grossing Indian movies of 2023.

The Race to the Oscars

The MFL newsletter concludes with eager anticipation for the Golden Globes and its potential impact on the MFL standings. Staff member Rebecca Alter humorously leads the staff mini-league without having ‘Wonka’ in her roster. As the drafting window closes, the oscillating box office results and the upcoming awards season will determine the fortunes of many films and their stakeholders.