en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Movies Fantasy League: Box Office Showdown and the Race to the Oscars

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:31 pm EST
Movies Fantasy League: Box Office Showdown and the Race to the Oscars

The Movies Fantasy League (MFL) has closed its drafting window for the season, and the race to the Oscars is heating up. With the box office results of the past two weeks setting the stage, many films are vying for the spotlight. The film ‘Wonka’, starring Timothee Chalamet, has reclaimed its throne at the box office, surpassing major releases such as ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ and ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’.

Box Office Winners and Losers

Despite the success of ‘Wonka’, some films like ‘Aquaman’ are performing below expectations when compared to similar blockbusters. Conversely, ‘Migration’, an animated feature by Illumination, is enjoying significant success. Warner Bros’ ‘Wonka’ has earned 22.6 million over the weekend, driving its total to over 133 million in its first 17 days. In comparison, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ added 20 million to its total post-Christmas, achieving a pre-New Year’s Day total of approximately 76.6 million.

Rising Stars

‘The Color Purple’, Warner Bros’ musical version, made a noteworthy splash with the second-best Christmas Day opening of all time, raking in 18.1 million. Smaller films like ‘The Iron Claw’ and ‘American Fiction’ have also been highlighted for their indie box office performance. ‘Salaar’, starring Prabhas, continues its triumph at the box office, generating a net revenue of $44 million within the first twelve days of its premiere, securing the seventh position among the top-grossing Indian movies of 2023.

The Race to the Oscars

The MFL newsletter concludes with eager anticipation for the Golden Globes and its potential impact on the MFL standings. Staff member Rebecca Alter humorously leads the staff mini-league without having ‘Wonka’ in her roster. As the drafting window closes, the oscillating box office results and the upcoming awards season will determine the fortunes of many films and their stakeholders.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
20 seconds ago
The Miracle of a String Quartet: A Look into the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra's Upcoming Concert
The concertmaster of the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra (BSO), Julia Lawson Haney, paints an evocative picture of the exceptional character of string quartet performances, deeming them ‘nothing short of a miracle.’ Haney, a virtuoso violinist herself, is a member of an illustrious quartet of BSO musicians scheduled to perform on the 14th of January at the
The Miracle of a String Quartet: A Look into the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra's Upcoming Concert
Christina Shusho Shines at Nairobi Concert: Receives Kenyan Name and Promotes New Song
4 mins ago
Christina Shusho Shines at Nairobi Concert: Receives Kenyan Name and Promotes New Song
Cole Escola's 'Oh, Mary!' Set to Illuminate the Lucille Lortel Theatre
5 mins ago
Cole Escola's 'Oh, Mary!' Set to Illuminate the Lucille Lortel Theatre
'F Our Exes February': An Artistic Celebration of Moving On at Rock Paper Shears
2 mins ago
'F Our Exes February': An Artistic Celebration of Moving On at Rock Paper Shears
Elk County Council on the Arts to Host Regional Poetry Out Loud Competition
3 mins ago
Elk County Council on the Arts to Host Regional Poetry Out Loud Competition
K-pop Goes Global: Major Labels Debut Non-Korean Groups
4 mins ago
K-pop Goes Global: Major Labels Debut Non-Korean Groups
Latest Headlines
World News
Maritzburg United's Battle: Relegation, Financial Crisis, and Unfounded Acquisition Rumours
17 seconds
Maritzburg United's Battle: Relegation, Financial Crisis, and Unfounded Acquisition Rumours
Unraveling the Genetics of Monogenic Movement Disorders: Advances, Challenges, and Emerging Insights
1 min
Unraveling the Genetics of Monogenic Movement Disorders: Advances, Challenges, and Emerging Insights
Tyrese Maxey: The Rising Star of Philadelphia 76ers
1 min
Tyrese Maxey: The Rising Star of Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Fantasy Sports: Opportunities Emerge Amid Player Injuries and Resting Days
1 min
NBA Fantasy Sports: Opportunities Emerge Amid Player Injuries and Resting Days
AI4Path: A Glimpse into the Future of Pathology
1 min
AI4Path: A Glimpse into the Future of Pathology
Will Levis: From SEC Rivalries to Winning Over Titans Fans
2 mins
Will Levis: From SEC Rivalries to Winning Over Titans Fans
Kennadi Merritt: Talladega County's Volleyball MVP of 2023
2 mins
Kennadi Merritt: Talladega County's Volleyball MVP of 2023
Real Madrid Emerges Victorious in a Match of Near Misses Against Mallorca
2 mins
Real Madrid Emerges Victorious in a Match of Near Misses Against Mallorca
Julian Fleming Transfers to Penn State, Signaling Major Shift in Big Ten
4 mins
Julian Fleming Transfers to Penn State, Signaling Major Shift in Big Ten
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
20 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
22 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
41 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
49 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app