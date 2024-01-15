en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Mourning the Loss of Munawwar Rana: A Luminary in Urdu Literature

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
Mourning the Loss of Munawwar Rana: A Luminary in Urdu Literature

In a significant loss to the world of literature, renowned Urdu poet Munawwar Rana passed away at the age of 71 after a prolonged battle with throat cancer and other ailments. Rana, a luminary in the literary circles, was celebrated for his profound contributions to Urdu literature and poetry. His demise in Lucknow has left a void in the cultural landscape that is felt deeply within the literary community and beyond.

A Life Immersed in Poetry

Rana’s life was a testament to the power of words, with his work often reflecting the complexities of life and human emotions. His most famous poem, ‘Maa’, celebrated the virtues of a mother within the traditional ghazal form, resonating with a wide audience and earning him a significant following among poetry enthusiasts. His contributions were recognized with several prestigious awards, including the esteemed Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014 for his poetry book ‘Shahdaba’. However, in an act of protest against rising intolerance in the country, he returned the award a year later, marking a significant moment in his career.

A Personal Legacy

Survived by his wife, four daughters, and a son, Rana’s personal life was also intertwined with public life. His daughter Sumaiya is a member of the Samajwadi Party (SP), led by Akhilesh Yadav. Despite his literary accomplishments, Rana was no stranger to controversy, having drawn criticism for his statements favoring the Taliban and comparing it with Maharishi Valmiki, as well as supporting the murder of Samuel Paty.

A National Mourning

As news of Rana’s passing spread, tributes poured in from across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the loss of the distinguished poet, underscoring the impact of Rana’s work on the cultural fabric of the nation. The government and citizens alike mourn the loss of a literary icon who used the power of words to connect with people’s hearts and minds. His absence is a loss not only to the world of Urdu poetry but also to the larger literary landscape, a reminder of the enduring power of poetry to touch lives and shape cultural narratives.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
P K Veeramanidasan Conferred with Prestigious Harivarasanam Award
In a jubilant ceremony held at Sannidhanam, prominent Tamil playback singer P K Veeramanidasan was bestowed with the prestigious Harivarasanam award. The honor was conferred upon him on Monday by Kerala Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan. The accolade encompasses a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 and a citation. A Musical Maestro Honored With a profound catalog
P K Veeramanidasan Conferred with Prestigious Harivarasanam Award
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor: From Jolie's Residence to Critics' Choice Awards Nomination
4 mins ago
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor: From Jolie's Residence to Critics' Choice Awards Nomination
Doja Cat Teases 'Scarlet 2' Sequel and Addresses Unoriginality Claims
4 mins ago
Doja Cat Teases 'Scarlet 2' Sequel and Addresses Unoriginality Claims
Circular ArtSpace: A Unique Community Art Project in Bristol
4 mins ago
Circular ArtSpace: A Unique Community Art Project in Bristol
Coleen Nolan Defies Expectations with her First Solo Tour 'Naked'
4 mins ago
Coleen Nolan Defies Expectations with her First Solo Tour 'Naked'
The Witch and the Beast: Episode 2 Release Date Announced
4 mins ago
The Witch and the Beast: Episode 2 Release Date Announced
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan Elections See Shift in Power with Vice President Lai Ching-te's Victory
1 min
Taiwan Elections See Shift in Power with Vice President Lai Ching-te's Victory
Bahrain Rotax MAX Challenge: Najjar and Soofi Score Consecutive Victories
3 mins
Bahrain Rotax MAX Challenge: Najjar and Soofi Score Consecutive Victories
Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS Advance to Semi-Finals of Dr Harty Cup
3 mins
Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS Advance to Semi-Finals of Dr Harty Cup
India's First Free Telemedicine Service: A Leap Towards Enhanced Healthcare Accessibility
3 mins
India's First Free Telemedicine Service: A Leap Towards Enhanced Healthcare Accessibility
Vigilance and Verification: Challenging Asylum Claims within Nigeria's Humanist Movement
4 mins
Vigilance and Verification: Challenging Asylum Claims within Nigeria's Humanist Movement
Canon Medical and Olympus Partner to Innovate Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems
4 mins
Canon Medical and Olympus Partner to Innovate Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems
Full-Backs Shine in Recent Football Matches, Kevin de Bruyne Makes Triumphant Return
4 mins
Full-Backs Shine in Recent Football Matches, Kevin de Bruyne Makes Triumphant Return
Sachin Tendulkar Targeted by Deepfake Video: A Call for Vigilance
4 mins
Sachin Tendulkar Targeted by Deepfake Video: A Call for Vigilance
Amit Shah Mourns the Loss of His Elder Sister Rajuben
4 mins
Amit Shah Mourns the Loss of His Elder Sister Rajuben
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
28 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
7 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app