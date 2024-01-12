Mount Carmel Academy Art Students Craft Mardi Gras-Inspired Decorations

In the vibrant city of New Orleans, home to the world-renowned Mardi Gras festival, a group of art students from Mount Carmel Academy has reimagined a traditional aspect of the festivities. Guided by their instructor, Bridget Gillane, in their Art IV class, these young artists have embarked on an ambitious project: designing, constructing, and painting decorations inspired by the city’s iconic Mardi Gras floats. Their inspiration was ignited during a visit to the Rex den, where they had the opportunity to engage with the Royal Artists float builders, experts in the craft.

A Blossoming Project

The students’ project took form in the creation of seven Mardi Gras float-inspired flowers. This task, which entailed more than 100 hours of careful designing, meticulous construction, and vibrant painting, is a testament to both their hard work and artistic talents. The flowers, each brimming with creativity and attention to detail, represent more than just a class assignment; they epitomize the spirit of Mardi Gras and the city’s rich cultural heritage.

Adorning the Sisters’ Residence

The fruits of the students’ labor will not go unnoticed. Their Mardi Gras-inspired flowers are set to decorate the Sisters’ residence located at the intersection of Allen Toussaint and Milne boulevards in New Orleans. The display will be featured throughout January, becoming an integral part of the city’s Mardi Gras celebrations. The intricate design and vibrant colors of the flowers will surely captivate the city’s inhabitants and visitors alike, serving as a reflection of the students’ artistic prowess.

The Creative Minds Behind the Project

The students who undertook this ambitious project are Mariella Smith, Savannah Fouchi, Maddie Colombo, Caroline Green, Sarah Dodson, Gretchen Manning, Elizabeth McCrary, Olivia St. Martin, and Lauren Vance. Each of them brought their unique creativity and dedication to the project, resulting in a vibrant tribute to one of the city’s most beloved traditions. Their work stands as a testament to the potential of youth and the transformative power of art.