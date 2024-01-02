en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Motley Crue in the Making of New Music: Echoes of ‘Too Fast For Love’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:47 am EST
Motley Crue in the Making of New Music: Echoes of ‘Too Fast For Love’

Legendary rock band Motley Crue has been immersed in the creation of new music, with the band’s latest guitarist, John 5, expressing admiration for the quality of bassist Nikki Sixx’s work. Sixx, the group’s songwriting maestro, has been crafting tunes reminiscent of the Crue’s debut album, ‘Too Fast For Love’, sparking excitement among the band members and fans alike.

Nikki Sixx: A Master Songwriter

The band’s new guitarist, John 5, who replaced former guitarist Mick Mars in October 2022, has been particularly impressed with Sixx’s songwriting prowess. Sixx’s ability to generate compelling lyrics and music has been pivotal to the band’s success over the years. John 5 has compared the new material’s sound to that of Motley Crue’s debut album, a testament to Sixx’s enduring talent.

Collaboration with Longtime Producer Bob Rock

Alongside creating new music, the band has been working with their longtime producer Bob Rock, under whose guidance they have recorded three new tracks. One of these songs is titled ‘Dogs Of War’, which has already sparked anticipation among the band’s fan base. In addition, they have recorded a rendition of the Beastie Boys’ classic ‘(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)’, adding their unique spin to the iconic track.

Excitement for the New Tracks

Drummer Tommy Lee has been vocal about his excitement for the new tracks, describing the music as ‘insane’ and suggesting that a full album could be a possibility in the future. The band is also in the process of creating a video for ‘Dogs Of War’, further contributing to the anticipation for the new material. John 5’s guitar work on the new material has been highlighted, with his contributions adding a fresh dynamism to the band’s sound.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Raadio 2 Awards Celebrate Global Music and Homegrown Talent

By BNN Correspondents

New Characters Rosalind and Joyce Join 'Call the Midwife' in Season 13

By BNN Correspondents

Jazz Pioneer Les McCann Passes Away at 88, Leaving a Resounding Legacy

By BNN Correspondents

Jodie Foster Stars in Arctic-Set True Detective: Night Country

By BNN Correspondents

Debunking Misinformation: The Case of 'Artificial' Broccoli and Fastin ...
@Artists/Artwork · 2 mins
Debunking Misinformation: The Case of 'Artificial' Broccoli and Fastin ...
heart comment 0
Embark Studios’ Ban Wave: Cheaters Targeted, Innocent Players Affected

By Salman Khan

Embark Studios' Ban Wave: Cheaters Targeted, Innocent Players Affected
Chamber Music on the Fox Honors Women Musicians with ‘Court, Convent and Stage’

By BNN Correspondents

Chamber Music on the Fox Honors Women Musicians with 'Court, Convent and Stage'
Steam Hits Record with Over 14,500 New Game Releases in 2023

By Salman Khan

Steam Hits Record with Over 14,500 New Game Releases in 2023
Marek Arnold Unveils ‘A Time Of Mystery’ Video from Debut Solo Album

By BNN Correspondents

Marek Arnold Unveils 'A Time Of Mystery' Video from Debut Solo Album
Latest Headlines
World News
Anticipated Conference Play Matchup: High Point Panthers vs. Radford Highlanders
9 seconds
Anticipated Conference Play Matchup: High Point Panthers vs. Radford Highlanders
Djokovic and Tsitsipas Overcome Injury Concerns in United Cup
10 seconds
Djokovic and Tsitsipas Overcome Injury Concerns in United Cup
North Carolina Ushers in New Legislative Reality with 16 New Laws
20 seconds
North Carolina Ushers in New Legislative Reality with 16 New Laws
Liverpool Football Club Recalls Loaned Players Amidst Premier League Season
21 seconds
Liverpool Football Club Recalls Loaned Players Amidst Premier League Season
Immunotherapy: A Glimmer of Hope in Brain Tumor Treatment
22 seconds
Immunotherapy: A Glimmer of Hope in Brain Tumor Treatment
Manchester United's Renewed Pursuit of Adrien Rabiot: A Second Chance at Transfer
36 seconds
Manchester United's Renewed Pursuit of Adrien Rabiot: A Second Chance at Transfer
Buffalo Bulls vs. Central Michigan Chippewas: A Crucial NCAA College Basketball Showdown
41 seconds
Buffalo Bulls vs. Central Michigan Chippewas: A Crucial NCAA College Basketball Showdown
Trump's Legal Challenges and the 2024 Presidential Election: An Unprecedented Scenario
48 seconds
Trump's Legal Challenges and the 2024 Presidential Election: An Unprecedented Scenario
Indore Gears Up for the International Grandmaster Chess Tournament
50 seconds
Indore Gears Up for the International Grandmaster Chess Tournament
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app