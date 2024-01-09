en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Mothers’ Instinct’: Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway’s Emotional Battle in 1960s Suburbia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:19 am EST
‘Mothers’ Instinct’: Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway’s Emotional Battle in 1960s Suburbia

Marking an exciting turn in his career, renowned cinematographer Benoit Delhomme makes his directorial debut with ‘Mothers’ Instinct’, a gripping psychological thriller. This upcoming film is a remake of the 2018 French film by Olivier Masset-Depasse, adapted from Barbara Abel’s novel ‘Behind the Hatred’. The film is set in the 1960s and stars two powerhouse actresses, Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway, in roles that challenge their emotional mettle.

Alice and Celine: Friends Turned Foes

Chastain and Hathaway star as Alice and Celine respectively, two best friends and neighbors living idyllic lives in the suburbs of the ’60s. The serene facade of their lives shatters when a tragic accident involving their children occurs. This singular event snowballs into a dramatic shift in their relationship, spiraling downwards into a terrifying abyss of guilt and paranoia.

The Trailer: A Glimpse into the Turmoil

The recently released trailer gives viewers a haunting peek into the domestic drama that unfolds. It masterfully hints at the emotional turmoil that ensues as Alice and Celine face a harrowing test of their wills. The trailer showcases the actresses’ prowess in portraying the escalating tension and fraying sanity of their characters.

Exploring Dark Aspects of Friendship and Maternity

‘Mothers’ Instinct’ delves into the dark side of friendship and maternal bonds. As Alice and Celine grapple with the aftermath of the tragic accident, their friendship is stretched to its limits. The film promises to be an intense exploration of the lengths to which a mother’s love can be tested, and the chilling consequences that can result.

While the release plans for the U.S. and U.K. are yet to be unveiled, the anticipation for ‘Mothers’ Instinct’ continues to build, with the film’s first trailer and poster already creating a buzz among cinema enthusiasts.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

