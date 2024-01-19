Mother Mother Drops 'Nobody Escapes' Single, Preps for 'Grief Chapter' Album and Co-Headlining Tour

Mother Mother, the acclaimed alt-rock band, has announced a new single, 'Nobody Escapes', along with a visually arresting music video. The single, part of their highly anticipated ninth album 'Grief Chapter', is set to release on February 16. Other released singles from the album include 'Normalize', 'To My Heart', and 'The Matrix', all of which have garnered significant attention from fans and the music industry alike.

A Fusion of Music and Cinematic Storytelling

The music video for 'Normalize' was steered by the vision of Colin Minihan, a director renowned for his work on horror films such as 'Grave Encounters' and 'What Keeps You Alive'. Minihan's foray into music video direction has brought a unique blend of cinematography and musical storytelling, elevating the band's artistic expression.

Collaboration with Cavetown and Destroy Boys

Apart from the album release, the band is also gearing up for a co-headlining tour with England's singer/songwriter Cavetown and punk rock band Destroy Boys. Stops for the tour include major cities like Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Boston, and a performance at Colorado’s renowned Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Ryan Guldemond, the frontman of Mother Mother, expressed genuine excitement about sharing the stage with Cavetown, lauding their music, art, and community. The tour is set to be a fusion of indie rock music and a vibe of communal positivity.

From TikTok to Global Recognition

Known for their unique sound, Mother Mother gained global recognition in 2020 when their songs from 2008's 'O My Heart' went viral on TikTok. The band's upcoming album 'Grief Chapter' will be released through Warner Records/Parlophone, marking another significant milestone in their musical journey.