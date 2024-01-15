Moss-Bachrach Wins Critics Choice Award, Praises Swift and Colman for Roles in ‘The Bear’

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, known for his role in the critically-acclaimed Hulu comedy series ‘The Bear’, was celebrated at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, earning the title of best supporting actor in a comedy series. During his acceptance speech, he recognized his co-stars Taylor Swift and Olivia Colman for contributing to a standout episode in the show’s second season.

Memorable Roles

In one of the series’ most memorable episodes, Moss-Bachrach’s character Richie attempts to procure Taylor Swift concert tickets for his daughter and ex-wife. Swift herself and acclaimed actress Olivia Colman played pivotal roles in this episode, which saw Richie’s joy of securing the concert tickets blighted by news of his ex-wife’s engagement. Swift and Colman were praised by Moss-Bachrach in his acceptance speech for being exceptional scene partners.

Fan-Favorite Scene

The episode also featured a moment that resonated deeply with fans, where Richie, despite his personal turmoil, finds joy in singing Swift’s hit song ‘Love Story’. Olivia Colman, portraying Chef Terry, leads a training retreat that helps Richie find a renewed spirit, a role which Moss-Bachrach commended during his speech.

‘The Bear’ Continues to Roar

Thanks to stellar performances from Moss-Bachrach and the rest of the cast, ‘The Bear’ has enjoyed significant success and has been renewed for a third season, set to begin filming soon. The Critics Choice Awards ceremony, which recognized Moss-Bachrach’s performance, was broadcast live on The CW, with Chelsea Handler as host.