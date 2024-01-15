Mosharraf Karim on His Acting Journey and Anticipated Film ‘Hubba’

Renowned Bangladeshi actor Mosharraf Karim recently opened up about his career, the hurdles he’s faced, and his deep-seated passion for his craft. In a candid interview, he also revealed details about his upcoming film, “Hubba”, which is set to hit the screens in Bangladesh on January 19.

Championing Diverse Roles

Noted for his unique ability to bring a variety of characters to life, Karim has cemented his status as a respected figure in the country’s entertainment industry. He presented a unique take on challenges, stating he does not subscribe to the notion of struggle, but rather opts not to partake in work that does not resonate with him. His dedication to acting, particularly theatre, was underscored as he discussed the affection and endeavor he pours into his profession.

Stepping into the Shoes of Hubba Shyamal

“Hubba”, helmed by director Bratya Basu and produced in Kolkata, puts Karim in the spotlight, portraying the infamous gangster, Hubba Shyamal. The film provides a comprehensive exploration of Shyamal’s life, delving into his criminal endeavors, murders, and involvement in drug trafficking. Karim’s approach to encapsulating the character was marked by love, not struggle, as he gradually found himself drawn to the role over time.

A Glimpse into ‘Hubba’

Fans and critics alike have eagerly anticipated the release of the crime-thriller film’s trailer. Accompanied by co-star Indraneil Sengupta, the movie vividly depicts the tumultuous journey of Hubba Shyamal, a notorious criminal whose influence pervaded the city of Hooghly. While the premiere date was initially kept under wraps, it has now been confirmed that the film is set for a grand release on January 19.

In conclusion, Mosharraf Karim’s insights into his acting career and the details of his upcoming film ‘Hubba’ shed light on his unique approach to acting and the intriguing narrative of the notorious gangster, Hubba Shyamal. The film’s release is eagerly awaited by both critics and fans, who are set to be captivated by Karim’s portrayal of the infamous criminal.