Mosaic Dance Theater Co. Breathing Life into Alhambra's Legends

Marking its 20th year of existence last year, Mosaic Dance Theater Co. (MDTC), a Glen Ridge-based dance company, is now in the process of developing a new dance performance, 'Impressions of Alhambra.' Inspired by the grandeur of the Alhambra, a Moorish palace-city located in Granada, Spain, the upcoming show is set to grace the stage in the fall.

Advertisment

Translating Historical Narratives into Dance

The dance performance's concept is derived from the works of 19th-century American writer Washington Irving, famed for classics such as 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow' and 'Rip Van Winkle.' His enchanting prose on the Alhambra sought to accentuate the palace's historical importance and restore its diminishing grandeur by spinning tales of princesses, romantic pursuits, thrilling expeditions, and bewitching statues.

Embracing this literary landscape, Morgiana Celeste Varricchio, the founder of MDTC, intends to transpose these stories onto the stage. Utilizing the expressive power of dance, she aims to manifest Irving's vibrant imagery and narratives in physical form, potentially incorporating speaking roles to recite the legends and offer historical context to the Alhambra's past.

Advertisment

Preserving Authenticity while Innovating

MDTC is known for its specialization in Mediterranean dance styles from the Middle East, North Africa, and Southern Europe. Without a permanent venue, the company performs across New York City and various Essex County communities, including Montclair. Varricchio is collaborating with a dancer and historian proficient in classical Spanish dances, intending to uphold the authenticity of the folk dances portrayed.

Overcoming Challenges to Pursue Artistic Vision

MDTC has consistently recorded performances for archival purposes, favoring the dynamism of live performances over recorded ones. Despite the financial hurdles encountered by many small non-profits, MDTC remains committed to its artistic vision. The Alhambra project has received partial funding from an Essex County Local Arts Program grant, enabling the company to continue creating evocative performances that resonate with audiences.