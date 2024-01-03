en English
Arts & Entertainment

Morgan's 2023: A Landmark Year in the Music Industry

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
Morgan’s 2023: A Landmark Year in the Music Industry

In a year marked by iconic releases, 2023 was undeniably the year of Morgan. Riding high on the viral wave of his chart-topping song ‘Last Night’ and his album ‘One Thing At A Time’, Morgan redefined the landscape of the music industry. His tune ‘Last Night’ emerged as the most streamed song on Spotify in the United States, while simultaneously topping Apple Music’s 100 most streamed songs globally. It became a record-breaker, tying for the second-longest run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with a 16-week non-consecutive reign, a feat unprecedented for a non-collaborative song. Moreover, it ruled the Hot Country Songs chart for 25 weeks, accumulating a staggering 1 billion streams within a calendar year, a first in the annals of music history.

Revolutionizing the Album Release Strategy

Morgan’s album ‘One Thing At A Time’ wasn’t far behind, crowned as the top album of the year. His achievements set a new benchmark in the streaming era, which necessitated a shift in both artists’ perspectives and the industry’s approach to album releases. The influence of Morgan’s triumph was not lost on Dolly Parton’s manager, Danny Nozell, who expressed an interest in adopting similar streaming strategies to invigorate Dolly’s career, underlining the far-reaching impact of Morgan’s success.

Resurgence of the Double Album

This ripple effect was visibly seen in the industry trend towards double albums, a format that Morgan had popularized with his streaming success, starting with ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ in 2021. The success of his 36-song album ‘One Thing At A Time’ has encouraged other artists like Cody Johnson and Luke Combs to release their own double albums. This resurgence of the double album in country music is largely credited to Morgan’s strategic approach to streaming.

Impact on Music Veterans

Even Dolly Parton, a veteran in the music business, is considering applying similar strategies to her work. The influence of Morgan’s success is a testament to the power of innovation in the music industry, transforming the way music is enjoyed and consumed in the streaming era.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

