Moonshine: The Heartbeat of Montreal's Party Culture

The Moonshine monthly party has been a central pillar of Montreal's vibrant party culture for close to ten years, standing as an emblem of the city's spirited music, dance, and self-expression. Co-founded by Pierre Kwenders, DJ San Farafina, and Hervé 'Coltan' Kalongo, Moonshine started as a local event and has since blossomed into an expansive collective.

Moonshine: More Than Just a Party

Over the years, Moonshine has transcended its origins as a mere party and has grown into a collective that includes a diverse assemblage of local and international artists, mixtapes, an artist-run center, and a recent record deal. This evolution stands as a testament to Moonshine's dedication to celebrating African and Afro-diasporic club culture, providing a space where different backgrounds and artistic expressions can come together in a jubilant atmosphere.

A Haven for Diversity and Artistic Expression

At the heart of Moonshine's success is its unwavering commitment to encouraging diversity and promoting artistic expression. This has been achieved through the creation of a space that embraces the convergence of varied backgrounds and artistic styles, underpinned by a shared love for music and dance. The result is a unique party culture in Montreal that thrives on community spirit and self-expression, creating an experience that is as diverse as it is memorable.

From Local Event to Global Phenomenon

What began as a local event has now become a global phenomenon, with Moonshine's influence extending well beyond the borders of Montreal. This growth is a testament to the collective's dedication to fostering a culture that celebrates African and Afro-diasporic club culture, and their success serves as an inspiration for others seeking to create spaces where diversity and artistic expression are celebrated.