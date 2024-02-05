Moonbyul Teases New Music from Upcoming Album 'Starlit of Muse'

South Korean pop sensation, Moonbyul, is sparking a wave of excitement among her fans and the music fraternity with a hint of her new music from the forthcoming solo album, 'Starlit of Muse.' The preview of her new track 'Think About' is a tantalizing glimpse into the artist's creative journey, featuring Moonbyul navigating through darkness with a lantern, followed by vibrant scenes of celebration and dance.

A Glimpse into the Starlit World of Moonbyul

In the teaser, Moonbyul is seen traversing a dark landscape with only a lantern to guide her. This scene is juxtaposed with another where she is seen joyously celebrating with a cupcake and engaging in a dance with a group. This duality in the teaser reflects the multifaceted nature of Moonbyul as an artist and has left her fans in eager anticipation of what the full track and its music video would bring.

The Anticipation Builds for the Album Release

The release of the single and its music video is slated for a Wednesday, adding to the mounting excitement. However, fans will have to wait a little longer for the entire album, which is scheduled to hit the stores on February 20th. This announcement has stirred a buzz among the followers of Moonbyul, who adore her for her contributions to the music group Mamamoo and her solo work.

An Insight into 'Starlit of Muse'

As Moonbyul gears up for the release of 'Starlit of Muse,' she has whetted the appetites of her fans with a photobook version of the album. This includes a plethora of items such as a bookmark, photo cards, CD-R, lyrics paper, folded poster, sticker, and postcard. However, the track list remains under wraps, adding another layer of intrigue to the album. As the countdown for the album release begins, the anticipation for the melodious journey Moonbyul is set to take her fans on, reaches fever pitch.