Monster: Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Masterpiece Explores the Human Psyche

Japan’s acclaimed director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s latest cinematic offering, Monster (also known as 怪物 or Kaibutsu), has been gathering accolades, yet remains a gem waiting for discovery by broader audiences. Released in 2023, the film’s narrative unfolds through the eyes of its three main characters, craftily constructing a tale that emphasizes the complexities of understanding human nature from an outsider’s perspective.

Unraveling the Monster Within

Saori Mugino, a single mother portrayed by Sakura Ando, her son Minato, depicted by Soya Kurokawa, and Minato’s teacher Michitoshi Hori, played by Eita Nagayama, are the central figures of this intricate tale. The story hinges on Saori’s growing suspicion that her son’s teacher might be abusing him, while Hori, on the other hand, fears a malevolent entity lurking within Minato.

Accolades and Appreciation

During its journey through the film festival circuit, Monster secured the Queer Palm for Kore-eda and Best Screenplay for Yuji Sakamoto at the prestigious 76th Cannes Film Festival. Despite its initial limited release in Japan and the United States, the film is slated to reach a wider audience with its upcoming availability on Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) starting February 27, 2024, and physical purchase on Blu-ray scheduled for release on April 9, 2024.

Master Storyteller: Hirokazu Kore-eda

Having been in the film industry since 1995, Hirokazu Kore-eda is renowned for his portrayals of characters from ordinary backgrounds, often laced with deeply moving emotional moments. His storytelling approach in Monster mirrors that of Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon, especially with respect to the narrative structure. Kore-eda’s other notable works include Shoplifters and Broker, films that highlight similar themes of family and societal challenges. Monster also shares thematic parallels with Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight, as well as Naoki Urasawa’s manga/anime Monster, exploring the impacts of a harsh world on children and the repercussions of labeling individuals as monsters.