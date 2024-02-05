Monica Teases Potential Duet Reunion With Brandy, Over Two Decades After 'The Boy Is Mine'

Over two decades since their groundbreaking GRAMMY-winning duet 'The Boy Is Mine', Monica, a renowned artist in the music industry, has ignited speculations of a possible reunion with her fellow singer, Brandy. The iconic song that rocked the music charts in 1998, earning them a coveted GRAMMY award in 1999, may soon get a sequel if Monica's recent statements are anything to go by.

Revisiting a Historic Collaboration

In a captivating interview with ET's Denny Directo at the pre-GRAMMY Gala hosted by Clive Davis, Monica took a stroll down memory lane, reminiscing about the unexpected triumph of 'The Boy Is Mine'. The single became the bestselling song of 1998 in the U.S., etching their names in the annals of music history. The tumultuous whispers of a feud between the two artists, however, dampened the grandeur of their success.

Addressing the Rumored Feud

Monica and Brandy addressed these rumors during their 2020 Verzuz battle on Instagram Live, emphasizing the importance of open communication. They acknowledged having had a mature conversation, enabling them to move past their differences and focus on the sincerity of their relationship. The duo stressed the magic of their musical collaboration and how it had transcended the boundaries of their personal lives.

A Possible Reunion on the Horizon?

Now 43, Monica hints at a potential reunion with 44-year-old Brandy, suggesting that 'anything is possible' when it comes to another duet. The maturity and understanding they have gained over the years seem to have solidified their bond, making a musical reunion not only possible but potentially riveting for their fans worldwide. Their willingness to explore another collaboration is a testament to their growth as artists and the enduring legacy of their iconic duet.