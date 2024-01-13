Money Heist: Netflix’s Phenomenal Success May Expand to U.S. and U.K. Markets

Netflix’s audacious crime series, Money Heist, originally titled as La Casa de Papel, has proven to be a sensational hit on the platform, earning the accolade of being the most-watched non-English series. The Spanish heist drama has seized the fascination of audiences globally with its innovative storytelling and distinctive characters. Furthermore, the creation of a third season has been confirmed, and Netflix is venturing into fresh territories to widen the show’s influence, particularly amidst English-speaking viewers.

Expanding Reach to English-Speaking Audiences

Erik Barmack, the spearhead of Netflix’s international originals team, teased the likelihood of conjuring a spinoff primed for the U.S. and U.K. audiences. This adaptation would not mirror the original frame by frame, but would strive to encapsulate the charm that has rendered Money Heist so captivating, such as the heist storyline, the characters’ city-themed pseudonyms, and the embedded humor.

Money Heist – A Potential Move to the U.S.

The show’s co-creator, Álex Pina, has floated an idea of translocating the show to the U.S., with a plot that could potentially involve a heist at the infamous Fort Knox. While this new direction could mitigate the language barrier for certain viewers, the creators are adamant about ensuring that any international adaptation remains loyal to the spirit of the original series.

A Brief Look at the Original Series

The original series, known as La Casa de Papel in Spain, revolves around a band of robbers who operate under fictitious names. The series witnessed a spike in popularity after being inducted into Netflix’s library and was subsequently renewed for two more seasons. The narrative trails characters with profound backstories, including the mastermind, christened as the Professor, the thrill-pursuing Tokyo, and the debonair jewel thief, Berlin. The original Money Heist job, targeted at the Royal Mint of Spain, would not have been successful without Moscow, a seasoned robber.