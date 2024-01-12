“Mondrian: Foundations” Exhibition: A Journey through Mondrian’s Artistic Evolution

The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, is currently showcasing “Mondrian: Foundations,” an exhibition that traces the evolution of Dutch artist Piet Mondrian’s artistic style. The collection features a total of 28 works, including eleven paintings and seventeen works on paper, which spotlight Mondrian’s journey from traditional representation to abstract modernism.

Tracing Mondrian’s Artistic Evolution

The exhibition presents the early phases of Mondrian’s career when he experimented with Impressionism and pointillism. His works during this period, such as The Large Ponds in the Hague Forrest and Beach with Five Piers at Domburg, showcase his adept handling of these styles. As visitors traverse further into the exhibition, they witness Mondrian’s transition to more abstract forms. His sketches of Parisian scaffolding and the charcoal self-portrait with angular cheekbones bear testimony to this shift.

Departure from Still Lifes to Abstract Forms

The exhibition also features works like Apple Tree and Eucalyptus, which mark Mondrian’s departure from still lifes to gestures that suggest the essence of botany. This shift illustrates Mondrian’s growing inclination towards abstraction and his eventual establishment as a master of modernism.

Reflections on the Technological Aspect of Visual Art

The narrative of Mondrian’s development not only illuminates his path to becoming a master of abstract art but also reflects the technological aspect of visual art. It is a testament to how art can evolve within an individual artist and across generations. “Mondrian: Foundations” is a remarkable journey into the early work and progression of this iconic artist and will be on view until April 28 at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.