en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Stars Share Personal Connections to Their Roles

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:52 pm EST
‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Stars Share Personal Connections to Their Roles

Anna Sawai, known for her role as Cate Randa in ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’, initially pursued a lighter role, but found herself profoundly connected to her character’s emotional arc. Cate grapples with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) stemming from a previous Godzilla attack, while simultaneously unravelling family secrets in Japan. Sawai parallels her character’s trauma to her personal experience of the Tōhoku earthquake, emphasizing the enduring impact of such an event.

Connecting Personal Experiences to Character Development

Ren Watabe, who plays Cate’s half-brother Kentaro, found a personal resonance in his role, drawing upon the cultural similarities and his unexpected journey into the acting profession. As the series unfolds, the siblings’ relationship matures, shadowed by their quest for their father and the impending Godzilla confrontation. Sawai commended the show’s creators, Chris Black and Matt Fraction, for their collaborative approach, appreciating their openness to mould the characters based on the actors’ contributions.

Surprises and Future Storylines

The first season finale of ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ brings forth several surprises and hints at potential storylines for a second season. One of these involves the unexpected appearance of Kong, a development that has significant implications for the broader Legendary Monsterverse timeline. This twist paves the way for future films in the franchise, such as ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’.

Celebrating Collaboration and Future Prospects

Both Sawai and Watabe expressed gratitude for the creators’ willingness to engage in discussions about character development and incorporate the actors’ perspectives into the narrative. This process allowed for a deeper connection between the actors and their characters, and enriched the overall storytelling.

0
Arts & Entertainment Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
24 seconds ago
'Imagining Imagining': Gary Barwin's Exploration of Identity, Language, and Migration
Canadian writer Gary Barwin, the acclaimed author of ‘Yiddish for Pirates,’ embarks on an introspective journey in his latest essay collection, ‘Imagining Imagining.’ The book is a tapestry of themes, interweaving identity, language, and migration in a narrative that is both personal and universally resonant. At the heart of these essays lies the exploration of
'Imagining Imagining': Gary Barwin's Exploration of Identity, Language, and Migration
'32 Sounds' Dominates at Cinema Eye Honors: A Testament to Documentary Excellence
24 mins ago
'32 Sounds' Dominates at Cinema Eye Honors: A Testament to Documentary Excellence
Bollywood Duo Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Visit Ram Temple Replica in Mumbai Ahead of Wedding
26 mins ago
Bollywood Duo Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Visit Ram Temple Replica in Mumbai Ahead of Wedding
John Zorn's Tzadik Records: A Sudden Shift to Streaming Sparks Debate
7 mins ago
John Zorn's Tzadik Records: A Sudden Shift to Streaming Sparks Debate
'32 Sounds' Captures Top Prize at Cinema Eye Honors: A Night of Diversity in Documentary Filmmaking
19 mins ago
'32 Sounds' Captures Top Prize at Cinema Eye Honors: A Night of Diversity in Documentary Filmmaking
Paras Kalnawat Reveals Meaning Behind New Look on Kundali Bhagya
23 mins ago
Paras Kalnawat Reveals Meaning Behind New Look on Kundali Bhagya
Latest Headlines
World News
Aerial Lifeline: New Air Ambulance Service for Gangasagar Mela Pilgrims
2 mins
Aerial Lifeline: New Air Ambulance Service for Gangasagar Mela Pilgrims
St. John Vianney Pulls Off Upset Victory Against Bergen Catholic in High School Wrestling
3 mins
St. John Vianney Pulls Off Upset Victory Against Bergen Catholic in High School Wrestling
US Government Shutdown: A Looming Threat to Agricultural Businesses
3 mins
US Government Shutdown: A Looming Threat to Agricultural Businesses
Swift Emergency Response in East Aurora Saves Individual from Cardiac Arrest
3 mins
Swift Emergency Response in East Aurora Saves Individual from Cardiac Arrest
Niagara Men's Basketball Team Continues Winning Streak With Decisive Fairfield Victory
4 mins
Niagara Men's Basketball Team Continues Winning Streak With Decisive Fairfield Victory
Jean-Luc Laurent, Influential French Politician and Advocate of Republican Humanism, Passes Away
4 mins
Jean-Luc Laurent, Influential French Politician and Advocate of Republican Humanism, Passes Away
LA County Warns of Gastrointestinal Illness Cluster Linked to Raw Oysters
5 mins
LA County Warns of Gastrointestinal Illness Cluster Linked to Raw Oysters
Vietnam's Healthcare Transformation: A Focus on Quality and Patient Safety
6 mins
Vietnam's Healthcare Transformation: A Focus on Quality and Patient Safety
Dexcom Forecasts Strong Growth, Submits New Glucose Sensor 'Stelo' for FDA Approval
7 mins
Dexcom Forecasts Strong Growth, Submits New Glucose Sensor 'Stelo' for FDA Approval
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app