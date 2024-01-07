en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Episode 9: Time Vortex and Character Surprises Unveiled

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:26 pm EST
‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Episode 9: Time Vortex and Character Surprises Unveiled

The world’s fascination with the colossal kaiju continues with the ninth episode of the Apple TV series, ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’. In an episode titled ‘Axis Mundi’, viewers are treated to a labyrinth of time, space, and mysteries that stretch the limits of imagination.

A Glimpse into the Past

The episode commences with a riveting flashback to 1962’s Operation Hourglass. Captain Lee Shaw, accompanied by a team of scientists, ventures into a titan tunnel in Kansas. This journey leads Shaw into the enigmatic terrain of Hollow Earth and a time vortex that catapults him to Japan in 1982. An intriguing revelation emerges: People do not age in Hollow Earth, which sheds light on Shaw’s unchanging youthful appearance across different time periods.

Unraveling the Present

Fast-forwarding to 2015, the narrative witnesses May, Shaw, and Cate plunging into a titan tunnel. A startling split in realities ensues as May and Shaw awaken in Hollow Earth, while Cate faces a titan assault. The cliffhanger is swiftly resolved with the surprise reappearance of Dr. Keiko Randa, who was believed to have perished in 1959, coming to Cate’s rescue.

Setting the Stage for the Finale

Kentaro Randa, after a disheartening rejection from Monarch and news of his half-sister’s supposed demise, resolves to continue his quest for kaiju. The episode masterfully sets the stage for the season finale, hinting at potential family reunions, the return of the long-lost Keiko Randa, and a probable surge in kaiju activity. The closing of titan tunnels might have roused the ire of the giant monsters, suggesting a chaotic climax in the offing.

0
Arts & Entertainment Japan Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
75th Primetime Creative Arts Emmys: A Celebration of Artistic and Technical Excellence
As the curtain fell on the inaugural evening of the 75th Primetime Creative Arts Emmys at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, a panorama of artistic excellence and technical prowess in television unfolded. The two-night event, concluding on January 7, saw a constellation of artists and productions being lauded for their contributions to the small
75th Primetime Creative Arts Emmys: A Celebration of Artistic and Technical Excellence
'Kadira Divyaraja': A Mythological Hit Reviving Sri Lankan Cinema
8 mins ago
'Kadira Divyaraja': A Mythological Hit Reviving Sri Lankan Cinema
A Melodious Fight Against Stigma: Tomoe Sawa's Annual Concerts for Leprosy Survivors
8 mins ago
A Melodious Fight Against Stigma: Tomoe Sawa's Annual Concerts for Leprosy Survivors
Creative Arts Emmy Awards: 'The Last of Us' Triumphs with Eight Wins
5 mins ago
Creative Arts Emmy Awards: 'The Last of Us' Triumphs with Eight Wins
Mizoram Governor Advocates for Telugu Language Preservation at World Conference
6 mins ago
Mizoram Governor Advocates for Telugu Language Preservation at World Conference
Southampton's Cultural Beacon, The Art House, Announces Departure from Above Bar Street
7 mins ago
Southampton's Cultural Beacon, The Art House, Announces Departure from Above Bar Street
Latest Headlines
World News
Fred Storr: Remembering York's Beloved Lollipop Man and Lifelong Railway Enthusiast
2 mins
Fred Storr: Remembering York's Beloved Lollipop Man and Lifelong Railway Enthusiast
Escalating Factionalism Creates Crisis in West Bengal's Trinamool Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
2 mins
Escalating Factionalism Creates Crisis in West Bengal's Trinamool Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
Disturbance at Columbus High School Basketball Game Prompts Police Intervention
3 mins
Disturbance at Columbus High School Basketball Game Prompts Police Intervention
Chris Kirk Takes the Lead in Windy US PGA Tour Sentry Tournament
3 mins
Chris Kirk Takes the Lead in Windy US PGA Tour Sentry Tournament
Quarterback Zevi Eckhaus Flips Commitment to Washington State
3 mins
Quarterback Zevi Eckhaus Flips Commitment to Washington State
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
3 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
Logan Kilbert: Sierra High's Basketball Star Breaks Central Section Career Points Record
4 mins
Logan Kilbert: Sierra High's Basketball Star Breaks Central Section Career Points Record
National Election Begins with Low Voter Turnout in Early Hours
4 mins
National Election Begins with Low Voter Turnout in Early Hours
Boston College Stages Remarkable Comeback to Win Against Georgia Tech
4 mins
Boston College Stages Remarkable Comeback to Win Against Georgia Tech
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
3 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
8 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
12 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
2 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app