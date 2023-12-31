en English
Africa

Mon Rovia: The Afro-Appalachian Folk Musician Bridging Cultures and Traditions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:01 pm EST
Mon Rovia: The Afro-Appalachian Folk Musician Bridging Cultures and Traditions

Meet Mon Rovia, the Afro-Appalachian folk musician from Chattanooga, Tennessee, who is trailblazing a unique path in the music world. Rovia’s exploration of a genre he lovingly dubs Afro-Appalachian is a testament to his African roots and the lilting melodies of Appalachian music traditions. This harmonious fusion allows him to bridge the divide between his heritage and the rich tapestry of music that has cradled him in the heart of the Appalachians.

An Unplanned Journey into Music

Mon Rovia’s entrance into the world of music was not a predetermined path. Despite no initial plans to pursue a career in music, his deeply personal and evocative songs have taken the internet by storm, particularly on TikTok. The virality of his music has underscored the historical contributions of Black people to Appalachian music, a genre often stereotyped by poverty and whiteness.

A Voice that Transcends Genres

Known for his distinctive gravelly voice and confessional lyrics, Mon Rovia’s music draws from the gentle melodies that resonate with his soul. His compositions often feature an ethereal blend of nostalgic and impressionistic instrumentals, creating a sound that transcends genres. His lyrics, a mirror to his soul, express pain and yet, offer a hopeful outlook towards the future.

From the Brink of Quitting to Stardom

Mon Rovia’s journey has not been without struggle. His past is marked by his adoption amidst the tumultuous times of the Second Liberian Civil War, his battles with mental health, and the survivor’s guilt that gnawed at him. In 2020, he was on the brink of abandoning his musical journey. However, a nudge from his friend and music manager Eric Cromartie, rekindled his passion. This led to the release of two EPs, a debut album, and a ballooning fan base on TikTok.

Mon Rovia’s unique sound has not only attracted a massive following but also caught the eye of celebrities like Bella Hadid and led to a partnership with Mega House Music managers. Now, he’s gearing up for a 31-city tour, opening for Josiah and the Bonnevilles. As he continues to captivate listeners worldwide, Mon Rovia’s music stands as a beacon for the Affrilachian community, spotlighting their significant contributions to the tapestry of music.

Africa Arts & Entertainment United States
