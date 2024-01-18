Molly Ringwald Returns to Television with FX's 'Feud'

Acclaimed 80s actress, Molly Ringwald, known for her iconic roles in teen films such as 'Sixteen Candles,' 'Pretty In Pink,' and 'The Breakfast Club,' is set to return to the small screen in a pivotal role. The red-haired actress will portray Joanne Carson, the second wife of late-night talk show host Johnny Carson, in the upcoming second season of the FX's anthology series 'Feud,' subtitled 'Capote vs The Swans.'

Casting Details and Plot Overview

The series, created by Ryan Murphy for FX, is set to debut on January 31st. This season revolves around the feud between writer Truman Capote and socialite Babe Paley and her group of wealthy friends, known as 'The Swans.' Besides Ringwald, the show features a stellar ensemble cast, including Naomi Watts portraying Babe Paley, an American editor and socialite, and Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill.

Ringwald's Career Arc

Ringwald's career began with television roles on 'Diff'rent Strokes' and 'The Facts of Life,' before she became a household name through John Hughes' films. Her bee-stung lips and distinctive red hair became her trademarks. After her rise to fame, she ventured into French cinema and later returned to television with roles in series like 'Riverdale' and 'The Secret Life of the American Teenager.'

Behind the Scenes

This season of 'Feud' is led by an impressive lineup of directors, including Gus Van Sant, Max Winkler, and Jennifer Lynch, and penned by Jon Robin Baitz. The series promises to offer a captivating peek into the escalated tensions between Capote and 'The Swans,' underlining the societal dynamics of the time.