Molly Ringwald Returns to Spotlight with 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans'

From the heart-wrenching teen angst of Sixteen Candles and Pretty In Pink to the provocative exploration of adolescent camaraderie in The Breakfast Club, Molly Ringwald has left an indelible imprint on the cinematic landscape. Now, the iconic actress from the 1980s is set to captivate audiences once more, starring in a new television series, 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.'

Ringwald's Return to the Silver Screen

Slated to premiere on January 31, 2024, the anthology series, created by Ryan Murphy for FX, casts Ringwald in the intriguing role of Joanne Carson. As the second wife of late-night talk show host Johnny Carson, Joanne was a close confidant of Truman Capote, the infamous writer at the heart of this series' conflict. Directed by Gus Van Sant, Max Winkler, and Jennifer Lynch, and penned by Jon Robin Baitz, the show promises to weave a riveting narrative that will keep viewers hooked.

A Star-Studded Cast

Complementing Ringwald's performance are a host of notable actors, each bringing their unique flair to this high stakes drama. Naomi Watts will portray Babe Paley, the American magazine editor and socialite, while Calista Flockhart steps into the shoes of Lee Radziwill. Other luminaries, including Tom Hollander, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, and Demi Moore, infuse the series with their distinctive charisma.

Ringwald's Illustrious Career

Ringwald's career spans several decades, punctuated by performances that have transcended time and genre. After her initial foray into sitcoms, with roles in 'Diff'rent Strokes' and 'The Facts of Life,' Ringwald's fame skyrocketed with director John Hughes' films. A subsequent move to Paris saw her delving into French cinema, further broadening her artistic horizons. Recent television shows like 'The Secret Life of the American Teenager,' 'Riverdale,' and 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' have showcased Ringwald's ability to adapt to diverse roles and narratives. With 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans,' Ringwald continues to push the boundaries of her craft, promising a performance that is as mesmerizing as it is memorable.