Molly Ringwald: An Iconic 80s Star Still Shining Bright

With her signature red hair, Molly Ringwald has been a familiar face in Hollywood for decades, known for her iconic roles in 1980s teen films such as Sixteen Candles, Pretty In Pink, and The Breakfast Club. Her distinctive style and talent led her to work with other notable stars including Robert Downey Jr., Andrew McCarthy, Judd Nelson, and Ally Sheedy, earning her a place in the revered Brat Pack. Ringwald's filmography from this era is an impressive collection of memorable teen roles in films like For Keeps and Fresh Horses.

Moving with the Times

Molly Ringwald's transition into the 1990s saw her take on a variety of roles in movies such as King Lear, The Pick-up Artist, Strike It Rich, and Betsy's Wedding. She later moved to Paris and diversified her acting portfolio with roles in French films, demonstrating her versatility and adaptability as an actress. In the current era, Ringwald has graced television screens in shows like The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Riverdale, Creepshow, and Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Stepping into New Roles

At the age of 55, Ringwald continues to evolve, taking on fresh roles that challenge her as an artist. She recently joined the cast of the ensemble series, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, portraying Joanne Carson, the second wife of late-night talk show host Johnny Carson. This character was a close confidant of Truman Capote, showcasing Ringwald's ability to handle complex characters with depth and nuance. This project also features other renowned stars such as Naomi Watts and Calista Flockhart, making it an anticipated watch for fans.

Reflecting on the Past, Embracing the Future

Despite her illustrious career, Ringwald doesn't shy away from reflecting critically on her past work. In an essay published in The New Yorker, she discussed troubling scenes from her earlier films in the context of the MeToo movement, highlighting the problematic portrayal of sexual dynamics and misogyny in John Hughes' films. Yet, she acknowledges the impact these films had on her fans, helping many feel less alone during their teenage years. This open and honest reflection of her past roles shows Ringwald's commitment to responsible storytelling and her readiness to embrace the complexity of her characters, both past and future.