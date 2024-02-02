Molly Manning Walker's "How To Have Sex" Sparks Global Conversations on Consent

Acclaimed British director, Molly Manning Walker, has captured global attention with her BAFTA-nominated debut, "How To Have Sex". The film, which centres on the tumultuous sexual awakening of a teenage girl during a summer vacation in Malia, Greece, has earned Walker two BAFTA nominations. This potent exploration of the darker aspects of youth culture has sparked resonant conversations about consent, underscoring the societal pressures that shape young people's sexual experiences.

A Film That Sparks Necessary Conversations

"How To Have Sex" won the top prize in the Un Certain Regard competition at Cannes and has since been utilized as an educational tool to discuss consent in the UK. The story revolves around 16-year-old Tara, whose first sexual experiences involve coercion and assault. This stark portrayal lays bare the universal appeal of the film, transcending geographical and cultural barriers.

Walker's Vision and the Importance of Consent

Walker's vision extends beyond the binary understanding of consent, emphasizing the importance of kindness and checking in with others. The film has been praised for its thought-provoking depiction of the pressures young people face and the importance of understanding and respecting boundaries.

Protecting the Cast: The Role of Intimacy Coordinators

Given the sensitive nature of the film's content, special measures were taken to ensure the cast's well-being. Intimacy coordinators were employed to protect the cast during sensitive scenes, fostering a supportive and respectful culture on set. This practice reflects the film's broader message about the necessity of consent and respect in all situations.

As "How To Have Sex" prepares for its US release on February 2, audiences anticipate a film that not only entertains but also educates and sparks important conversations about consent and the experiences of today's youth.