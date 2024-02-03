Mole Hill Fantasy: Preserving Memories of a Miniature World in Tasmania

For many, Mole Hill Fantasy was more than an attraction. It was a miniature world of enchantment, a testament to the creative genius of English migrants Max and Valerie Staines. Born in the gentle folds of Mole Creek, northern Tasmania, during the 1980s, this unique exhibit was a captivating spectacle of 130 handmade miniature moles living in a tiny village. The allure was in its intricate details—an underground depiction of pre-industrial England, painstakingly crafted with love and imagination.

Creation of a Miniature World

Max Staines, the mastermind behind the creation, used plaster casts and expanding foam to give shape to these charming mole figurines. Valerie Staines, his creative companion, added the fine touches that breathed life into the moles. She meticulously crafted tiny bricks, ceramics, and dressed the moles, transforming them into inhabitants of a vibrant, tiny world. Mole Hill Fantasy, housed in the Mole Creek Holiday Village, instantly became a magnet for tourists, capturing hearts with its vivid details and enchanting narrative.

Relocation and Remembrance

When Max and Valerie sold the holiday village, Mole Hill Fantasy found a new home at the Penny Royal tourist site in Launceston in 1991. Despite the change in location, the exhibit didn't lose its charm. However, fate had other plans. Following Max's death in 1996, escalating insurance costs, and other challenges, the exhibit was sold to John Wakeling in New South Wales, never to be displayed again. Today, the diorama resides in a deteriorated state in a shed in Penrith. The figures, however, have managed to withstand the test of time and still retain their allure.

The Legacy Lives On

Amidst change and loss, the legacy of Mole Hill Fantasy remains undimmed. Valerie Staines, cherishing the memories of the exhibit, plans to immortalize its essence in the form of a story. This narrative, penned by Max, revolves around the moles of Mole Hill. The cultural and historical significance of Mole Hill Fantasy is etched in the hearts of the local community and countless visitors who hold fond memories of the attraction. And, as Valerie endeavors to keep the legacy alive, the moles of Mole Hill continue to inspire, enchant, and remind us of a miniature world that once was.