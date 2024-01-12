en English
Artists/Artwork

Mohammad Al Shaya’s Vibrant Interpretations of Najdi Culture Illuminate Riyadh’s Ahlam Gallery

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:42 pm EST
Mohammad Al Shaya’s Vibrant Interpretations of Najdi Culture Illuminate Riyadh’s Ahlam Gallery

Mohammad Al Shaya, an abstract artist hailing from Abha, recently dazzled art enthusiasts and cultural connoisseurs alike with his solo exhibition, ‘It Was,’ held at Riyadh’s Ahlam Gallery. The exhibition, featuring an ensemble of 54 mesmerising artworks, was a vibrant showcase of Al Shaya’s interpretations of the rich Najdi culture and heritage. This marked his fourth solo presentation, which concluded recently, and aimed at presenting a unique visual text emphasising the distinctive cultural identity of Najd.

Blending Tradition with Abstract Expressionism

Al Shaya’s art is a unique amalgamation of traditional Najdi symbolism and abstract expressionism. His paintings, a visual feast of buildings and doors, were crafted in traditional Najdi architectural style. The artist’s palette, an unusual yet captivating mix of spontaneous colour choices, brings his works to life. He employs a range of mediums, including oil paints, acrylics, and chalk, to create artworks that evoke emotions, resonate with the audience, and stay etched in their memories.

An Artistic Journey Spanning Over Two Decades

Al Shaya’s journey in the realm of art commenced with an award at the World Children Art Exhibition held in Japan in 1989. Over the past 25 years, he has dedicated himself to fostering young talent, drawing inspiration from their innocence and creativity. His dedication and commitment to teaching art have been instrumental in shaping budding artists, thereby contributing significantly to the art scene.

Embracing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030

Al Shaya’s commitment to his craft extends beyond personal accomplishment. His art is also a medium to embody Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. One of his abstract paintings prominently features the year 2030, accompanied by ancient inscriptions. This powerful piece symbolises the country’s rich legacy juxtaposed with its future aspirations, thereby capturing the essence of Vision 2030.

Al Shaya’s works have been recognised and celebrated in over 80 joint exhibitions alongside other esteemed Saudi artists. His unique blend of traditional Najdi symbolism with abstract expressionism has been hailed for its originality and depth, earning him a distinctive place in Saudi Arabia’s flourishing art scene.

Artists/Artwork Arts & Entertainment Saudi Arabia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

