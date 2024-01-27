‘Modern Family’ Cast Salaries: A Testament to the Show's Success

For 11 seasons, ABC's popular sitcom 'Modern Family' graced our screens, painting a humorous yet touching portrait of a diverse, modern American family. The ensemble cast, which included a mix of established and budding actors, played a crucial role in the show's success. Over the years, their salaries saw significant increases, mirroring the show's popularity and their individual contributions to its success.

Salary Growth Parallel to Show's Success

As 'Modern Family' grew in stature, so did the paychecks of its ensemble cast. The show, which aired on ABC, featured a stellar cast including Ed O'Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Rico Rodriguez. Their remuneration over the years reflected not only their growing popularity but also their increasing importance to the show's triumph.

Cast Remuneration Reflects Value to Show

By the final season, it was evident that ABC acknowledged the pivotal role the cast members played in the success of 'Modern Family'. Ed O'Neill, who had the highest starting salary among the cast, along with several adult cast members, was raking in a whopping $500,000 per episode by the final season. The younger cast members, including Hyland, Winter, Gould, and Rodriguez, also saw their paychecks swell, especially after season 10 contract renegotiations. Each of these budding actors was earning between $100,000 to $125,000 per episode in the final seasons, a testament to their growing on-screen presence and popularity.

A Legacy Beyond Paychecks

The show's prolific run included over 200 episodes, several Emmy awards, and it played a significant role in launching the careers of many of its young stars. These actors, who were children when the show started, matured into young adults by its conclusion. 'Modern Family' concluded its 11th season, giving fans a glimpse into where each character ended up. While there are no current plans for a 12th season, the legacy of the show, and its cast, endures.