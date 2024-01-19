Modern English Returns with First Album in Eight Years, '1 2 3 4'

Iconic band Modern English, revered for their distinctive blend of analog synths, unique guitar, and bass, has announced the release of their first album in eight years. Titled '1 2 3 4', the album is set for release on February 23, and promises to captivate fans with an impressive production team behind it. Steering the ship is Mario J. McNulty, acclaimed for his work with music luminaries David Bowie, Lou Reed, and Nine Inch Nails, with Cenzo Townsend handling the mixing and mastering at the legendary Abbey Road Studios.

Retaining the Classic Modern English Identity

Frontman Robbie Grey underscores the consistent identity and sound of Modern English, attributing it to the contributions of the original members. The distinct sounds of Stephen Walker on keyboards, Gary McDowell on guitar, and Mick Conroy on bass have been instrumental in maintaining the band's unique sonic identity. This album marks a significant return for the band, encapsulating their classic sound while navigating contemporary themes and issues.

A Spirited Protest Song: 'Not My Leader'

The first single from the album, 'Not My Leader', is a spirited protest song, reflecting on political dissatisfaction. The song draws a comparison between past leaders like Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan, and current figures such as Donald Trump. This single signifies the band's boldness in addressing topical issues, blending their signature sound with poignant socio-political commentary.

Modern English Joins the Totally Tubular Festival

Adding to the excitement, Modern English is set to join the Totally Tubular Festival tour this summer. The line-up includes other eminent 80s acts such as Thomas Dolby and Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, promising a nostalgic trip down memory lane for fans. The tour will make a stop in New York City on July 18 at The Rooftop at Pier 17, among other dates, providing a platform for Modern English to showcase their new material to a live audience.