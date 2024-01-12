en English
Arts & Entertainment

Model/Actriz Releases Debut Album ‘Dogsbody’: A Provocative Exploration of Sexuality

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:35 am EST
Model/Actriz Releases Debut Album ‘Dogsbody’: A Provocative Exploration of Sexuality

New York’s own, Model/Actriz, has made a significant entry into the noise-rock scene with their debut album ‘Dogsbody.’ A band known for their electrifying live performances since their formation in 2016, their first long-player has been met with a resounding yes from critics and audiences alike.

Sexuality and Music

Model/Actriz’s music is not just about the sound—it’s also about the message. The album’s dark theme is a provocative exploration of sexuality. Frontman Cole Haden’s lyrics delve into the less glamorous aspects of bodily desire, equating lust with contagion or a Biblical plague. This bold representation of sex, unapologetic and raw, sets the band apart from their contemporaries.

A Unique Noise-Rock Sound

The sound of Model/Actriz is a well-orchestrated cacophony. The band successfully combines early 2000s dance-punk with a more haunted vibe, creating a sound that is uniquely theirs. Drummer Ruben Radlauer and guitarist Jack Wetmore contribute controlled noise, while Aaron Shapiro’s bass lines further emphasize their percussive approach. Despite comparisons to the ‘indie sleaze’ movement, Model/Actriz has managed to carve out their own niche.

Model/Actriz: Delivering the Unexpected

What makes Model/Actriz stand out is not just their music, but also their performances. Cole Haden, who started writing while still a virgin, delivers his dark, richly-imagined lyrics about sex with a fervor that is both magnetic and startling. His stage presence, likened to a cross between Joel Grey from Cabaret and David Yow from the Jesus Lizard, is a potent combination of horror and ecstasy that solidifies the band’s unique identity in the music scene. ‘Dogsbody’ is a testament to Model/Actriz’s unique approach to music, a blend of sound and storytelling that resonates deeply with listeners.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

