Arts & Entertainment

MLK Jr. Day 2024 Celebration: The Heritage Brings Civil Rights Icons to Life

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:29 am EST
MLK Jr. Day 2024 Celebration: The Heritage Brings Civil Rights Icons to Life

The MLK Jr. Day 2024 Celebration in Ashland, Ohio, is set to showcase a vibrant tableau of civil rights history. The Heritage, a group of local actors, will breathe life into icons of the Civil Rights movement through skits. The event, due to unfold at the Ashland Transportation Center, is a community effort supported by local institutions and businesses.

The Heritage Brings Civil Rights Icons to Life

Faith Fountain will take the stage as activist Sarah Collins, while Leah Branch will portray the entrepreneurial prowess of Madam C.J. Walker. Ruby Bridges’ brave journey into an all-white school will be narrated by Ma-Laya Neloms, and Rebecca Revely will channel the spirit of Viola Gregg Liuzzo. Norm Branch takes on the mantle of Medgar Evers, and Angela Linthicum will bring the soulful voice of singer Mahalia Jackson to the event. Unfortunately, Kristin Martin, who usually plays Harriet Tubman, will not be able to perform this year.

Leadership Voices and Honors

The celebration will kick off with a welcome address from Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins. Notable speeches are expected from Marshall Tyson, United Way CEO and NAACP Member, and from Bernice Henry, NAACP Vice-President. The Carol Jackson Diversity Award will be conferred upon Ohio University Southern, in honor of their commitment to diversity and inclusion. The event will culminate in a symbolic ‘Freedom March’ to the First Presbyterian Church.

Extending the Message Beyond Ashland

The Heritage will not limit their performances to Ashland. They are scheduled to present their skits at the Masonic Lodge 2 in Ironton and at the Gallia County Historical Society in Gallipolis on subsequent dates, carrying the spirit of the civil rights movement to wider audiences.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

