MJ Sings Pledges More Music in 2024: A Year of Excitement Ahead

The Afro soul musician, MJ Sings, has announced his intent to ramp up studio work in the coming year. This shift in focus stands in stark contrast to his 2023 itinerary, which was heavily punctuated by travel and live performances. Despite a lean year in terms of music releases, MJ Sings still managed to bag notable recognitions. He was nominated for the Outstanding Alternative Music at the Zimbabwe Music Awards and also received nods as the Outstanding Male Artiste and Outstanding House/Amapiano Artiste at the Bulawayo Arts Awards.

Impressive Recognition Despite Limited Releases

Last year, MJ Sings released just two singles, ‘Heaven in You’ and ‘Sebenza’, along with an EP, ‘Shebeleza’, in collaboration with UK-based M.Patrick. Yet, the limited releases did not deter his talent from shining through. The artist notes that while 2023 was an illuminating period, especially in understanding the live festival scene, his fans did not get to hear much of his music.

A Pledge for More Music in 2024

However, fans can breathe a sigh of relief as MJ Sings has promised that 2024 will be a year filled with new music. He plans to continue participating in festivals and is also keen on fostering international collaborations. Along with these, the artist mentioned a postponed album release, which is now being integrated into his rebranding efforts.

Rebranding and Team Building

As part of his ongoing rebranding, MJ Sings is concentrating on team building to manage the increasing workload. He also aims to enhance brand visibility through networking, travel, and collaborations with creatives, not just from his city, but from around the world. This ambitious plan underscores the artist’s commitment to his craft and to his fans, promising an exciting year of music ahead.