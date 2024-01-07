Mizoram Governor Advocates for Telugu Language Preservation at World Conference

In a resounding celebration of linguistic heritage, Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu addressed the Telugu World Conference at the Godavari Institute of Technology and Engineering. His message underscored the critical role of the Telugu language in the continued survival of civilization and cultural identity.

Preserving the Linguistic Heritage

The Governor emphasized the importance of preserving and celebrating one’s mother tongue, especially to the youth. He emphasized the need to respect and recognize the significant role of the Telugu language as a cornerstone of their identity. His appeal to the younger generation was clear and uncompromising: uphold your linguistic heritage, for it is crucial to the fabric of civilization.

Role of Telugu Poetry in Social Transformation

Haribabu spoke at length about the transformative power of Telugu literature, particularly poetry. He highlighted iconic works such as Vemana, Sumati, and Krishna Satakam, noting their profound influence on societal norms and values. These revered pieces of literature, he said, have the power to shape minds and catalyze social transformation.

Arts and Literature alongside Science and Technology

Haribabu also called for a balanced cultivation of arts and literature alongside the pursuit of professions in medicine, engineering, and science. This, he reasoned, would ensure a holistic development of the individual and society. Among the notable attendees were Gujarat High Court Judge Justice CH Manavendrarai, former MP Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, BJP senior leader Somu Veerraju, Andhra Sarswatha Parishad chairperson Gazhal Srinivas, and organizer Dr. Chaitanya Raju.

