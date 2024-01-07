en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Mizoram Governor Advocates for Telugu Language Preservation at World Conference

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:20 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 11:36 pm EST
Mizoram Governor Advocates for Telugu Language Preservation at World Conference

In a resounding celebration of linguistic heritage, Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu addressed the Telugu World Conference at the Godavari Institute of Technology and Engineering. His message underscored the critical role of the Telugu language in the continued survival of civilization and cultural identity.

Preserving the Linguistic Heritage

The Governor emphasized the importance of preserving and celebrating one’s mother tongue, especially to the youth. He emphasized the need to respect and recognize the significant role of the Telugu language as a cornerstone of their identity. His appeal to the younger generation was clear and uncompromising: uphold your linguistic heritage, for it is crucial to the fabric of civilization.

(Read Also: Mizoram Government Plans to Hand Over Lengpui Airport, Seeks Peaceful Resolution to Border Dispute)

Role of Telugu Poetry in Social Transformation

Haribabu spoke at length about the transformative power of Telugu literature, particularly poetry. He highlighted iconic works such as Vemana, Sumati, and Krishna Satakam, noting their profound influence on societal norms and values. These revered pieces of literature, he said, have the power to shape minds and catalyze social transformation.

(Read Also: Mizoram Chief Minister Calls for Sustainable Tourism, Financial Literacy and Reform)

Arts and Literature alongside Science and Technology

Haribabu also called for a balanced cultivation of arts and literature alongside the pursuit of professions in medicine, engineering, and science. This, he reasoned, would ensure a holistic development of the individual and society. Among the notable attendees were Gujarat High Court Judge Justice CH Manavendrarai, former MP Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, BJP senior leader Somu Veerraju, Andhra Sarswatha Parishad chairperson Gazhal Srinivas, and organizer Dr. Chaitanya Raju.

Read More

0
Arts & Entertainment Education India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Cindy Morgan: A Tribute to the 'Tron' and 'Caddyshack' Star
Acclaimed actress Cindy Morgan, celebrated for her performances in ‘Tron’ and ‘Caddyshack,’ is no more. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office validated her death, initially reported by TMZ. The authorities were alerted to her residence following a call from a roommate on December 30, after unsuccessful attempts to get a response from Morgan’s room. The
Cindy Morgan: A Tribute to the 'Tron' and 'Caddyshack' Star
'General Hospital' Pays Tribute to Late Actress Jacklyn Zeman
13 mins ago
'General Hospital' Pays Tribute to Late Actress Jacklyn Zeman
'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Episode 9: Time Vortex and Character Surprises Unveiled
14 mins ago
'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Episode 9: Time Vortex and Character Surprises Unveiled
Navigating the Overwatch 2 Meta: Countering the Reworked Roadhog
6 mins ago
Navigating the Overwatch 2 Meta: Countering the Reworked Roadhog
Off The Record Breaks Ground with 'Ear Peace' - A New Wave in Music
8 mins ago
Off The Record Breaks Ground with 'Ear Peace' - A New Wave in Music
Final Fantasy XIV Hits 30 Million Players, Announces Open Beta for Xbox Series X|S
12 mins ago
Final Fantasy XIV Hits 30 Million Players, Announces Open Beta for Xbox Series X|S
Latest Headlines
World News
Trenton Triumphs Over Allen Park in Competitive Division 2 Hockey Clash
2 mins
Trenton Triumphs Over Allen Park in Competitive Division 2 Hockey Clash
NFL Regular Season Culminates with Crucial Games Shaping Playoff Landscape
3 mins
NFL Regular Season Culminates with Crucial Games Shaping Playoff Landscape
Emoni Bates Powers Cleveland Charge to Victory with Career-High 38 Points
3 mins
Emoni Bates Powers Cleveland Charge to Victory with Career-High 38 Points
Unprecedented Defeat for Arkansas Razorbacks: A Deep Dive into the Game
3 mins
Unprecedented Defeat for Arkansas Razorbacks: A Deep Dive into the Game
Polar Plunge: A Frosty Dip for a Cause in Baldwin County
6 mins
Polar Plunge: A Frosty Dip for a Cause in Baldwin County
Staffing Crisis in Chandigarh's Health Institutions: A Tale of Unfilled Vacancies and Broken Promises
6 mins
Staffing Crisis in Chandigarh's Health Institutions: A Tale of Unfilled Vacancies and Broken Promises
Max Homa Shatters Record with 477-Yard Drive
7 mins
Max Homa Shatters Record with 477-Yard Drive
Chuck Todd's Insight on Trump's Dominance: A Call for Media Reform
7 mins
Chuck Todd's Insight on Trump's Dominance: A Call for Media Reform
Outgoing Integrity Commission Chairman Clarifies Role in Investigations of Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister
7 mins
Outgoing Integrity Commission Chairman Clarifies Role in Investigations of Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
17 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
21 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
26 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app