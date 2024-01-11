Mixed Reception for Peacock's 'Ted' Prequel Series

Peacock's prequel series to the 2012 film 'Ted' has garnered a mixed reception, leaving some viewers questioning whether the time travel to the mid-1990s Massachusetts was necessary. The show, which follows the adolescent years of 16-year-old John Bennett and his crude talking teddy bear, Ted, has faced criticism for its long runtime and heavy-handed use of offensive material in its opening episodes.

Advertisment

Striking a Balance Between Innocence and Abrasiveness

In an attempt to recreate the comedic contrast between Ted's innocent exterior and his vulgar personality, the series walks a fine line between absurdity and abrasiveness. While the initial episodes have been critiqued for their tendency to alienate viewers with an overabundance of offensive material, the subsequent episodes show a marked improvement. The creators wisely lean into the absurdity and goofiness that made the original movie a hit, rather than relying on shock value alone.

A Nostalgic Homage with Room for Improvement

Advertisment

The series pays tribute to the sitcoms of the 80s and 90s, and benefits from the lack of constraints that streaming services offer. This freedom allows the show to push boundaries with its humor and character development. However, this lack of discipline also leads to issues with the series' pacing and storytelling. Episodes often feel bloated and self-indulgent, with repeated jokes that fail to land, detracting from the overall experience.

Hope for the Future

However, it's not all bleak for 'Ted'. The series does have its shining moments, such as Ted's ludicrous subplot about him being a 'Jesus Christ' figure and the palpable chemistry between the characters. The review suggests that a tighter edit could greatly enhance the series, forcing it to focus on its stronger elements and discard weaker material. Despite its initial shortcomings, 'Ted' demonstrates potential for improvement in future seasons.