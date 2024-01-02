‘Mission: Cross’ Release Postponed Amidst Personal Tragedy and Controversy

In an unexpected turn of events, the much-anticipated film ‘Mission: Cross,’ starring Jeon Hye Jin and directed by Lee Myun-hoon, has been delayed indefinitely. The film, originally scheduled for release during Lunar New Year celebrations in February 2024, has been postponed by distributor Plus M Entertainment. The reasons for this sudden change remain undisclosed, creating a wave of speculation among fans and industry insiders alike.

Jeon Hye Jin’s Personal Tragedy

Adding to the complexity of the situation is the recent personal loss suffered by lead actress Jeon Hye Jin. The tragic death of her husband, renowned actor Lee Sun Kyun, has sent shockwaves throughout the industry. The timing of this personal tragedy, combined with the abrupt delay of ‘Mission: Cross,’ has raised many eyebrows.

Controversy Surrounding Lee Sun Kyun’s Death

Further complicating matters, Lee Sun Kyun’s death came shortly after he was questioned by police regarding allegations of illegal drug use. The secretive nature of the actor’s funeral, attended only by close friends and family, has fueled speculation and added to the mystery surrounding his untimely demise.

Other Film Updates

