en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Mission: Cross’ Release Postponed Amidst Personal Tragedy and Controversy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
‘Mission: Cross’ Release Postponed Amidst Personal Tragedy and Controversy

In an unexpected turn of events, the much-anticipated film ‘Mission: Cross,’ starring Jeon Hye Jin and directed by Lee Myun-hoon, has been delayed indefinitely. The film, originally scheduled for release during Lunar New Year celebrations in February 2024, has been postponed by distributor Plus M Entertainment. The reasons for this sudden change remain undisclosed, creating a wave of speculation among fans and industry insiders alike.

Jeon Hye Jin’s Personal Tragedy

Adding to the complexity of the situation is the recent personal loss suffered by lead actress Jeon Hye Jin. The tragic death of her husband, renowned actor Lee Sun Kyun, has sent shockwaves throughout the industry. The timing of this personal tragedy, combined with the abrupt delay of ‘Mission: Cross,’ has raised many eyebrows.

Controversy Surrounding Lee Sun Kyun’s Death

Further complicating matters, Lee Sun Kyun’s death came shortly after he was questioned by police regarding allegations of illegal drug use. The secretive nature of the actor’s funeral, attended only by close friends and family, has fueled speculation and added to the mystery surrounding his untimely demise.

Other Film Updates

In other film news, Garth Davis’ ‘Foe,’ starring Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal, premiered in theaters on October 6, 2024, and is set for a Prime Video premiere on January 5, 2024. The psychological sci-fi drama, set in a near-future dystopia, is based on Ian Reid’s 2018 novel of the same name. It promises a Black Mirror-style twist with a narrative centered on a husband and wife grappling with existential crises and a space-based program involving a robotic lookalike.

0
Arts & Entertainment South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

John Williams Reverses Retirement Plans, Open to Future Projects

By Bijay Laxmi

Indian Short Film 'Delusion of Doubles' Set to Transform Cinema

By Rafia Tasleem

Doctor Who 2024: Christmas Special Teaser and Return of Susan Fuels Fan Speculation

By BNN Correspondents

'Coronation Street' Excites Fans with Summer Spellman's Secretive Actions

By BNN Correspondents

BTS Makes History: Songs Selected for NASA's 2024 Lunar Mission Playli ...
@Music · 5 mins
BTS Makes History: Songs Selected for NASA's 2024 Lunar Mission Playli ...
heart comment 0
Australia Set to Become Major Hotspot for Live Music with Arrival of Global Superstars

By BNN Correspondents

Australia Set to Become Major Hotspot for Live Music with Arrival of Global Superstars
13-Year-Old Streamer Shatters Records by Beating Classic NES Tetris

By Salman Khan

13-Year-Old Streamer Shatters Records by Beating Classic NES Tetris
Reem Sameer Shaikh: An Year-End Reflection Amid Health Challenges and Future Prospects

By BNN Correspondents

Reem Sameer Shaikh: An Year-End Reflection Amid Health Challenges and Future Prospects
COVID-19 Disrupts Marvel Cinematic Universe Schedule, No New Releases in 2020

By BNN Correspondents

COVID-19 Disrupts Marvel Cinematic Universe Schedule, No New Releases in 2020
Latest Headlines
World News
Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Company Partners with NorthEast Extracts to Transform New York's Cannabis Experience
9 seconds
Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Company Partners with NorthEast Extracts to Transform New York's Cannabis Experience
Dallas Cowboys Clinch Top NFC East Seed: A Promising Year On and Off the Field
20 seconds
Dallas Cowboys Clinch Top NFC East Seed: A Promising Year On and Off the Field
Canada's Foreign Agent Registry: A Measure of Transparency or 'Security Theatre'?
1 min
Canada's Foreign Agent Registry: A Measure of Transparency or 'Security Theatre'?
Luton Town's Resilience and Determination: Tahith Chong Reflects on Chelsea Defeat
1 min
Luton Town's Resilience and Determination: Tahith Chong Reflects on Chelsea Defeat
Ukrainian Agency Zdorovi Strengthens Healthcare Leadership Amid Crisis
2 mins
Ukrainian Agency Zdorovi Strengthens Healthcare Leadership Amid Crisis
New Year's Resolutions: A Golden Opportunity for Health, Finance, and Learning Companies
2 mins
New Year's Resolutions: A Golden Opportunity for Health, Finance, and Learning Companies
Ryan Smith: Shaping Iowa's Future Athletes Through Innovative Training
2 mins
Ryan Smith: Shaping Iowa's Future Athletes Through Innovative Training
Onco Life Cancer Center Rings in New Year with a Celebration of Hope and Gratitude
2 mins
Onco Life Cancer Center Rings in New Year with a Celebration of Hope and Gratitude
Christian McCaffrey's Playful Jab at USC Fans During Autograph Session
3 mins
Christian McCaffrey's Playful Jab at USC Fans During Autograph Session
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app