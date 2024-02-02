Miss Universe Philippines Cagayan de Oro Crowns Lynn Eirene Lomomgo: A Night of Beauty, Grace and Controversy

The Miss Universe Philippines Cagayan de Oro (MUPH CDO) finals, held last Saturday, brought out the best of the Filipino spirit in a spectacular display of beauty, grace, and national pride. The event, set at the Lim Ket Kai mall's Atrium, was a vibrant celebration as guests, clad in traditional Filipino attire, rallied behind 17 candidates vying for the title.

Embracing Traditional Filipino Glamour

For the first time in history, provinces across the Philippines are either hosting local beauty pageants or appointing representatives for the Miss Universe Philippines competition. This initiative serves to spotlight the unique charm and talent of the country's diverse regions. The CDO event was a testament to this commitment, featuring an invocation prayer by the SoulFly Trio, a production number with candidates donning midnight blue jumpsuits, and a swimwear segment that accentuated the candidates' poise and confidence.

A Night of Artistry and Celebration

Local singer Arthur Nery took the stage, marking his first hometown performance since his rise to fame. The event was meticulously choreographed, with careful consideration given to lighting, sound, and the elegant terno worn by the candidates. Shamcey Supsup, Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up and the current national director of the Miss Universe Philippines Organization, graced the event as a judge.

Victory Amidst Controversy

Lynn Eirene Lomomgo emerged victorious, clinching the coveted MUPH CDO title. The Q&A portion of the event, featuring region-specific questions, was a unique highlight. Despite facing online criticism and bullying from fans who disagreed with the results, Lomomgo's triumph was undeniable. Along with the crown, she won accolades for the best in swimsuit and best in evening gown categories, further cementing her position as the representative for CDO at the national pageant.