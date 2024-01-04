en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Miss America Contestant Practices Aerial Arts in Unheated Barn

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Miss America Contestant Practices Aerial Arts in Unheated Barn

Amid the rustling of the winter winds and the sweet scent of apple orchards, an old barn in Sebago, Maine has become an unlikely rehearsal studio. Here, Veronica ‘Ronnie’ Druchniak, a 27-year-old contestant representing Maine in the Miss America pageant, is rigorously practicing her aerial routine. The barn at Douglas Hill Orchard, devoid of any heating, is a testament to Ronnie’s indomitable spirit and passion for aerial arts.

From Backyards to Barns

During the isolating months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ronnie found solace and companionship in the form of aerial arts. It began as a fun activity in her best friend’s backyard, where she used a portable aerial rig for socializing. Little did she know that this casual pastime would evolve into a serious endeavor for her.

Soaring Beyond Obstacles

Despite the lack of professional coaching and the unconventional setting, Ronnie is unyielding in her resolve to perfect her routine. The barn, chilly and austere, has become a symbol of her tenacity, pushing her to transcend physical discomfort while she gracefully defies gravity.

A Unique Talent Act

Among the glittering evening gowns and eloquent speeches, Ronnie expects to be a standout with her unique talent act. She will be the only contestant performing an aerial routine in the pageant. This fact alone, coupled with her unusual rehearsal setting, sets a striking contrast to the other contestants and their likely practice environments.

In the end, it’s not just about winning the pageant for Ronnie. It’s about the journey, the dedication, and the passion that she has for aerial arts. Whether she’s practicing in an old barn or performing under the spotlight, Ronnie’s commitment never wavers. Her story is a compelling testament to the power of determination, and a reminder that passion can drive us to reach unimaginable heights, sometimes quite literally.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Elderly Fan's Love for Jelly Roll Leads to Memorable Encounter
When the music of Jelly Roll reverberates in the quiet town of Columbia, Tennessee, residents would not necessarily associate it with an elderly grandmother named Sharon Brown. Sharon, a woman battling aneurysm, early onset dementia, and renal failure, is not the typical Jelly Roll fan. Yet, her love for his music is as profound and
Elderly Fan's Love for Jelly Roll Leads to Memorable Encounter
Rohan Gurbaxani: Navigating Contrasting Roles and Social Media in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'
5 mins ago
Rohan Gurbaxani: Navigating Contrasting Roles and Social Media in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'
Hemalatha Senathipathi: Reviving Traditional Metal Art Through Sculptures and Paintings
6 mins ago
Hemalatha Senathipathi: Reviving Traditional Metal Art Through Sculptures and Paintings
The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil: An Unusual Tale of Friendship Premiering in 2024
3 mins ago
The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil: An Unusual Tale of Friendship Premiering in 2024
'The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil' Anime Adaptation Premieres on Crunchyroll
4 mins ago
'The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil' Anime Adaptation Premieres on Crunchyroll
Travis Scott's 'Backr00ms' Triggers Speculations About Kylie Jenner
4 mins ago
Travis Scott's 'Backr00ms' Triggers Speculations About Kylie Jenner
Latest Headlines
World News
Report Reveals Deep-Rooted Food Insecurity on Long Island
11 seconds
Report Reveals Deep-Rooted Food Insecurity on Long Island
Bettendorf Rings in New Political Era as Mayor, Council Members Take Oath
24 seconds
Bettendorf Rings in New Political Era as Mayor, Council Members Take Oath
Tampa Bay's Vasilevskiy: A Titan Struggling to Find His Form
26 seconds
Tampa Bay's Vasilevskiy: A Titan Struggling to Find His Form
Laser Hair Removal: An Expert’s Guide to Safety Measures
32 seconds
Laser Hair Removal: An Expert’s Guide to Safety Measures
Winslow Girls' Hockey Team Breaks Losing Streak with an 8-2 Victory
45 seconds
Winslow Girls' Hockey Team Breaks Losing Streak with an 8-2 Victory
American Consulate General and Local Government Department Discuss Operational Efficiency and Technological Integration
52 seconds
American Consulate General and Local Government Department Discuss Operational Efficiency and Technological Integration
Broncos Now: Unveiling Coach Payton's Thoughts & Analyzing Stidham's Debut
3 mins
Broncos Now: Unveiling Coach Payton's Thoughts & Analyzing Stidham's Debut
The Rise of the Underdogs: Baseball Prospects Exceed Expectations
3 mins
The Rise of the Underdogs: Baseball Prospects Exceed Expectations
Winslow Co-op Girls' Ice Hockey Team Snaps Losing Streak with 8-2 Victory
3 mins
Winslow Co-op Girls' Ice Hockey Team Snaps Losing Streak with 8-2 Victory
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app