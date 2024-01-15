en English
Accidents

Mirror Band Returns to the Stage with Sold Out Concert Series

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
Mirror Band Returns to the Stage with Sold Out Concert Series

In a triumphant return, Mirror, the popular band, kicked off a highly-anticipated concert series at the AsiaWorld-Expo in Chek Lap Kok. The commencement of the first show marked the beginning of a sold-out 16-show run, drawing in a significant crowd of eager fans. This concert series holds a particular importance as it is the first time Mirror has held a multi-show concert since a tragic accident occurred during a performance in 2022.

Mirror’s Return to the Stage

The past tragedy left two dancers severely injured, one of whom was left paralyzed. The accident was a stark reminder of the importance of safety during live performances. In the wake of the incident, Mirror’s management company, Makerville, underlined their commitment to ensuring safety. They employed independent engineering consultants to mitigate any risks, reflecting a strong determination to prevent any future mishaps.

Ensuring the Safety

Venue management assured that strict safety checks and mechanical equipment inspections are in place. The incident did not only result in physical harm but also led to legal consequences for the contractor and other companies involved. Trials took place and fines were imposed for safety violations and the provision of falsified equipment information.

Fan’s Support for the Band

Despite the past ordeal, fans demonstrated their unwavering support for Mirror. The focus was largely on the band’s return and their readiness to perform, rather than the need for extravagant stage effects. Fans arrived hours early at the venue to participate in activities such as photo booths for each band member, and to exchange merchandise. The band’s resilience, coupled with the fan’s support, marked the beginning of a new chapter for Mirror.

Accidents Arts & Entertainment Asia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

