Miriam Margolyes Calls Steve Martin 'Horrid' in Memoir, Declines Marvel Role Over Location, Pay

Legendary British actress Miriam Margolyes has stirred the entertainment world with candid revelations in her latest memoir, Oh Miriam!, set to hit bookshelves on September 12. From her unpleasant working experience with Steve Martin to turning down a lucrative Marvel film role, Margolyes offers a no-holds-barred look at her six-decade-long career in showbiz.

Steve Martin: A Difficult Co-Star

In a detailed account, Margolyes described her time on the set of Little Shop of Horrors alongside Steve Martin as a "vile experience." Tasked with acting out a scene where Martin's character had to punch hers, Margolyes found the actor's relentless pursuit of perfection and lack of friendliness challenging. Despite acknowledging Martin's talent, she did not mince words, labeling him unkind during their interactions and reflecting on the personal toll the day took on her.

Hollywood and Beyond: Selective Roles

Margolyes also touched on her decision to decline a role in a Marvel film, citing her distaste for both the project's theme and filming location in Atlanta, Georgia. Her refusal, based on a personal valuation of her participation at one million pounds, underscores her longstanding commitment to selecting roles that resonate with her values and interests, even at the expense of lucrative opportunities. This anecdote not only highlights her integrity but also her humorous take on self-awareness regarding her "own greed."

Reflections on Stardom and Authenticity

The actress's memoir does not shy away from critiquing other celebrities, including Mick Jagger, whom she describes unfavorably based on personal interactions. These candid reflections offer a rare glimpse into the dynamics of celebrity interactions away from the public eye, challenging the often-glamorized perceptions of stardom. Margolyes's insights into the importance of humility, regardless of one's status, resonate throughout her stories, leaving readers with a nuanced understanding of fame.

Miriam Margolyes's memoir, Oh Miriam! - Stories from an Extraordinary Life, promises to be a compelling read, filled with honest and often humorous accounts of her extensive career. As readers await its release, the anecdotes shared so far paint a picture of an actress unafraid to speak her truth, offering valuable lessons on authenticity and integrity in an industry known for its facade.