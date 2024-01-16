Miranda Lambert: At 40, Still a Vibrant Force in the Country Music Landscape

In an intimate dialogue with Tamron Hall, the distinguished country music artist, Miranda Lambert, opened up about her life and career as she approaches a significant milestone - her 40th birthday. Lambert, who has been a formidable force in the country music landscape for two decades, shared her reflections on her journey, revealing a deeper understanding of her artistry and personal growth.

Advertisment

Velvet Rodeo Residency and the Penny Slots

As she discussed her Velvet Rodeo Residency in Las Vegas, the conversation took a lighter turn, revealing Lambert's recreational interest in gambling. Lambert's fascination, however, is not with high-stakes games but with the modest allure of penny slots. Emphasizing that her approach to gambling is solely for fun and not driven by the prospect of significant wins, Lambert offered a glimpse into her off-stage life. She also humorously noted her husband Brendan's involvement in gambling, suggesting his success is gauged by whether he shares his winnings or keeps quiet about them.

The Creative Process and 'Drunken' Song Ideas

Advertisment

Lambert also delved into her creative process, sharing that some of her song ideas are conceived during convivial nights. However, she candidly admitted that these ideas often seem less impressive in the cold light of day. The revelation underscores Lambert's down-to-earth approach to her music and her knack for finding inspiration in everyday moments.

'Communion' with Tequila: A Unique Pre-show Ritual

Intriguingly, Lambert divulged her unique pre-show ritual with her crew - a 'communion' of sorts, albeit with a decidedly non-traditional twist. Instead of the customary wine and bread, this communion involves taking tequila shots from a tray. While the practice may raise eyebrows, it serves as a testament to Lambert's unconventional spirit and her knack for creating shared, bonding experiences with her team.

In the end, Lambert's interview reveals an artist who is unafraid to tread her own path, whether it's in her music, her personal life, or her pre-show rituals. As she approaches her 40th birthday, Miranda Lambert remains a vibrant and vital force in country music, continuing to captivate audiences with her authenticity and talent.