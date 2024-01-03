Miramar Announces 4th Annual Afro-Carib Festival Featuring Renowned Artists

The City of Miramar prepares to host its 4th Annual Afro-Carib Festival (ACF) on February 17, 2024, from 6pm to 11pm ET at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater. This festival is a vibrant celebration of African and Caribbean cultures, echoing through music, cuisine, and cultural artifacts. With a stellar lineup of renowned artists, the festival aims to showcase the rich diversity of the African Diaspora.

A Stellar Line-Up

Music lovers can anticipate performances from afro-beats megastar Fireboy DML, Grammy award-winning reggae artist Kabaka Pyramid, and dancehall hitmaker Nadine Sutherland. Further showcasing the community’s talent, the festival will also feature performances by local artists, whose names will be announced in the future.

Endorsement & Support

Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis has expressed her excitement for the festival, stating it has been a major success in the past years. The festival has also garnered the support of Visit Lauderdale and the Memorial Healthcare System, further cementing its position as an important cultural event.

Experience the Afro-Carib Culture

In addition to live performances, attendees will have the opportunity to savor local Caribbean and African cuisine, immersing themselves in the rich culinary traditions of these cultures. Also, merchants will be selling a variety of merchandise, allowing festival-goers to bring a piece of the Afro-Carib culture home. Tickets for the event range from $30 for general admission to $150 for VIP, with parking available at $10 in advance or $15 at the gate.