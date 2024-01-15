en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Miracleman’s Tumultuous Journey Continues in a Showdown with Young Miracleman

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
Miracleman’s Tumultuous Journey Continues in a Showdown with Young Miracleman

The saga of Miracleman and his erstwhile sidekick, Young Miracleman, is reaching a critical juncture in ‘Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age 7’. The narrative, steeped in mounting tension, promises an inevitable clash between the two protagonists, echoing past confrontations that have shaped Miracleman’s turbulent journey.

A Tale of Two Heroes

In this world, Young Miracleman is a man out of time, struggling to find his place in a modern reality that feels alien to him. His resentment towards Miracleman, the one who seems to have successfully navigated this transition, is palpable. This discord sets an intense stage for a dramatic showdown, reminiscent of Miracleman’s previous encounters with rogue sidekicks.

Shades of the Past

Miracleman’s history is checkered with battles against former allies gone rogue. A memorable instance was the face-off with Kid Miracleman, a sidekick whose descent into madness resulted in one of the most intense conflicts in Miracleman’s history. The impending battle with Young Miracleman, however, has a different tone. Unlike Kid Miracleman’s blatant descent into insanity, Young Miracleman’s motivations are layered and complex.

A New Chapter in Miracleman’s History

The upcoming comic, ‘Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age 7’, is set to release on January 17 from Marvel Comics. It promises an epic fight that could potentially mark another milestone in Miracleman’s tumultuous history. The bitterness and resentment harbored by Young Miracleman suggest a high-stakes confrontation, yet his intricate motivations hint at possible redemption. This balance of tension and potential deliverance is poised to enthrall readers, adding a new, thrilling chapter to the Miracleman narrative.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
9 seconds ago
Supercomposite Steps Away from AI Art: The Story Behind the Viral Portrait 'Loab'
Swedish-based artist and writer, Steph Maj Swanson, popularly known as Supercomposite, who found herself in the global spotlight in 2022 for creating a haunting AI-generated portrait of a woman named ‘Loab’, has announced her decision to step away from AI art. The artist’s intriguing explorations with AI and the subsequent narratives about Loab’s creation sparked
Supercomposite Steps Away from AI Art: The Story Behind the Viral Portrait 'Loab'
Benny the Butcher Clears Air on DMX Comments, Griselda Rumors, and Gibbs Feud
53 seconds ago
Benny the Butcher Clears Air on DMX Comments, Griselda Rumors, and Gibbs Feud
Billy Crudup Honored as Best Supporting Actor, Shares Personal Struggles
59 seconds ago
Billy Crudup Honored as Best Supporting Actor, Shares Personal Struggles
Critics Choice Awards Stirs Controversy with 'Actors Who Think They're Singers' Comment
9 seconds ago
Critics Choice Awards Stirs Controversy with 'Actors Who Think They're Singers' Comment
Samoan Hairstylist Catheryne Matiasi Styles Bizzy Bone's Hair, Marking Career Milestone
25 seconds ago
Samoan Hairstylist Catheryne Matiasi Styles Bizzy Bone's Hair, Marking Career Milestone
Remembering Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan: A Legacy in Hindustani Classical Music
39 seconds ago
Remembering Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan: A Legacy in Hindustani Classical Music
Latest Headlines
World News
Ohio State Triumphs Over Michigan State in a Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
7 seconds
Ohio State Triumphs Over Michigan State in a Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
President Droupadi Murmu Embarks on a Three-Day Visit to Meghalaya and Assam
7 seconds
President Droupadi Murmu Embarks on a Three-Day Visit to Meghalaya and Assam
USC Triumphs Over UCLA in Intense Basketball Match
14 seconds
USC Triumphs Over UCLA in Intense Basketball Match
University of North Carolina Triumphs Over Virginia in Intense Basketball Match
28 seconds
University of North Carolina Triumphs Over Virginia in Intense Basketball Match
Syracuse Narrowly Defeats Clemson in Intense Basketball Showdown
32 seconds
Syracuse Narrowly Defeats Clemson in Intense Basketball Showdown
Arkansas Women's Basketball Team Triumphs Over Alabama: A Game of Strategy and Skill
39 seconds
Arkansas Women's Basketball Team Triumphs Over Alabama: A Game of Strategy and Skill
Ohio State Triumphs Over Michigan State In A Nail-Biting College Basketball Match
1 min
Ohio State Triumphs Over Michigan State In A Nail-Biting College Basketball Match
DavidGHFrost Warns: Conservative Party Risks Reduction to 'Smoking Rubble'
3 mins
DavidGHFrost Warns: Conservative Party Risks Reduction to 'Smoking Rubble'
Iowa Caucuses 2024: A Critical Juncture in the Presidential Race
5 mins
Iowa Caucuses 2024: A Critical Juncture in the Presidential Race
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
32 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
55 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
60 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app