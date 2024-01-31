Minnesota Yacht Club Unveils Lineup for Upcoming Alternative Rock Music Festival

The Minnesota Yacht Club, in conjunction with C3 Presents, has released the much-anticipated lineup for its upcoming two-day music festival. The event, scheduled for July 19 and 20 on Harriet Island, St. Paul, promises to deliver an electrifying experience with an assembly of acclaimed alternative rock bands.

Stellar Line-Up

The festival will feature an impressive roster of 1990s-era names like the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette, the Black Crowes, and the Offspring. The inclusion of these iconic bands signifies a delightful nostalgia trip for Gen X music fans, while simultaneously introducing younger audiences to the rich legacy of alternative rock.

Enhanced Attendee Experience

To ensure attendees get the most out of the festival, the organizers have meticulously arranged the performances across two stages with no overlap. This strategic scheduling will allow guests to fully immerse themselves in each performance without having to worry about missing out on any of the acts. Additionally, various ticket tiers and options are available, including VIP and 'Riverboat VIP' passes, which offer paddleboat rides during the event, adding an extra layer of enjoyment to the experience.

Ticket Information and Availability

Tickets for the event are due to go on sale soon, with a pre-sale commencing on Friday at 10:00 a.m., followed by a general sale at 11:00 a.m. on the same day. Prices range from $135 for single-day general admission to $925 for VIP tickets. Music enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their tickets early to avoid disappointment.

With its powerful lineup and carefully planned attendee experience, the Minnesota Yacht Club music festival is set to be a significant addition to the summer music calendar, bringing together music lovers from all walks of life to celebrate the enduring appeal of alternative rock.